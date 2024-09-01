Willie McCallum gets his money’s worth at Chatsworth
Bakewell, Derbyshire, England – September 1, 2024 – Willie McCallum won three of four of the light music events to secure the overall championship and a good share of the total prize fund of more than £3,500 that awarded eight cash prizes in each event at the annual Chatsworth County Fair, held in sunny weather on the grounds of the magnificent Chatsworth House. Ed McIlwaine won the Piobaireachd, and Neil Esslemont was first in the 6/8 March.
Piobaireachd
1st Ed McIlwaine, Vancouver, “The Blue Riboon”
2nd Bill Geddes, Glasgow
3rd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland
4th James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island
5th Bobby Durning, Carrollton, Texas
6th Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland
7th Andrew Hall, Glasgow
8th Scott Armstrong, Melbourne
Judges: Roddy Livingstone, Bill Wotherspoon
2/4 March
1st Willie McCallum
2nd Bobby Durning
3rd Bill Geddes
4th Dan Lyden
5th Andrew Hall
6th Ed McIlwaine
7th James MacHattie
8th Neil Esslemont, Aylesbury, England
Judges: Roddy Livingstone, Bill Wotherspoon
Strathspey & Reel
1st Willie McCallum
2nd Bill Geddes
3rd Bobby Durning
4th Andrew Hall
5th Dan Lyden
6th Neil Esslemont
7th James MacHattie
8th Ed McIlwaine
Judges: Roddy Livingstone, Bill Wotherspoon
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Willie McCallum
2nd Bobby Durning
3rd Andrew Hall
4th Bill Geddes
5th James MacHattie
6th Dan Lyden
7th Scott Armstrong
8th Neil Esslemont
Judges: Roddy Livingstone, Bill Wotherspoon
6/8 March
1st Neil Esslemont
2nd Willie McCallum
3rd Bill Geddes
4th James MacHattie
5th Bobby Durning
6th Dan Lyden
7th Ed McIlwaine
8th Andrew Hall
Judges: Roddy Livingstone, Bill Wotherspoon
