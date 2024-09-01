Willie McCallum gets his money’s worth at Chatsworth

Bakewell, Derbyshire, England – September 1, 2024 – Willie McCallum won three of four of the light music events to secure the overall championship and a good share of the total prize fund of more than £3,500 that awarded eight cash prizes in each event at the annual Chatsworth County Fair, held in sunny weather on the grounds of the magnificent Chatsworth House. Ed McIlwaine won the Piobaireachd, and Neil Esslemont was first in the 6/8 March.

Piobaireachd

1st Ed McIlwaine, Vancouver, “The Blue Riboon”

2nd Bill Geddes, Glasgow

3rd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

4th James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

5th Bobby Durning, Carrollton, Texas

6th Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland

7th Andrew Hall, Glasgow

8th Scott Armstrong, Melbourne

Judges: Roddy Livingstone, Bill Wotherspoon

2/4 March

1st Willie McCallum

2nd Bobby Durning

3rd Bill Geddes

4th Dan Lyden

5th Andrew Hall

6th Ed McIlwaine

7th James MacHattie

8th Neil Esslemont, Aylesbury, England

Judges: Roddy Livingstone, Bill Wotherspoon

Strathspey & Reel

1st Willie McCallum

2nd Bill Geddes

3rd Bobby Durning

4th Andrew Hall

5th Dan Lyden

6th Neil Esslemont

7th James MacHattie

8th Ed McIlwaine

Judges: Roddy Livingstone, Bill Wotherspoon

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Willie McCallum

2nd Bobby Durning

3rd Andrew Hall

4th Bill Geddes

5th James MacHattie

6th Dan Lyden

7th Scott Armstrong

8th Neil Esslemont

Judges: Roddy Livingstone, Bill Wotherspoon

6/8 March

1st Neil Esslemont

2nd Willie McCallum

3rd Bill Geddes

4th James MacHattie

5th Bobby Durning

6th Dan Lyden

7th Ed McIlwaine

8th Andrew Hall

Judges: Roddy Livingstone, Bill Wotherspoon