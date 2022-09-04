Callum Beaumont fares best at Chatsworth

Bakewell, England – September 4, 2022 – The Chatsworth Country Fair got back to in-person competitions offering a total purse of £2,900, the event’s usual relatively good prize money for the senior solo piping events. Callum Beaumont of Dollar, Scotland, took the overall trophy, and prize money was awarded to seventh in each event.

As per the Solo Piping Judges’ Association and Competing Pipers Association recommendations designed to avoid potential conflict of interest perception, Colin MacLellan refrained from judging the light music events.

Piobaireachd

1st Glenn Brown, Glasgow

2nd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

3rd Callum Beaumont

4th Ed McIlwhaine, Vancouver

5th Neil Esslemont, Aylesbury, England

6th Daniel Johnstone

7th Bradley Boxall, Glasgow

Judges: Roddy Livingstone, Colin MacLellan

March

1st Willie McCallum

2nd Callum Beaumont

3rd Glenn Brown

4th Daniel Johnstone

5th Ed McIlwhaine

6th Neil Esslemont

7th Bradley Boxall

Judge: Roddy Livingstone

Strathspey & Reel

1st Callum Beaumont

2nd Willie McCallum

3rd Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh

4th Daniel Johnstone

5th Neil Esslemont

6th Ed McIlwhaine

7th Bradley Boxall

Judge: Roddy Livingstone

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jenny Hazzard

2nd Callum Beaumont

Willie McCallum

4th Glenn Brown

5th Ed McIlwhaine

6th Neil Esslemont

7th Bradley Boxall

Judge: Roddy Livingstone

6/8 March

1st Callum Beaumont

2nd Willie McCallum

3rd Glenn Brown

4th Daniel Johnstone

5th Neil Esslmont

6th Ed McIlwhaine

7th Bradley Boxall

Judge: Roddy Livingstone