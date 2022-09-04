Callum Beaumont fares best at Chatsworth
Bakewell, England – September 4, 2022 – The Chatsworth Country Fair got back to in-person competitions offering a total purse of £2,900, the event’s usual relatively good prize money for the senior solo piping events. Callum Beaumont of Dollar, Scotland, took the overall trophy, and prize money was awarded to seventh in each event.
As per the Solo Piping Judges’ Association and Competing Pipers Association recommendations designed to avoid potential conflict of interest perception, Colin MacLellan refrained from judging the light music events.
Piobaireachd
1st Glenn Brown, Glasgow
2nd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland
3rd Callum Beaumont
4th Ed McIlwhaine, Vancouver
5th Neil Esslemont, Aylesbury, England
6th Daniel Johnstone
7th Bradley Boxall, Glasgow
Judges: Roddy Livingstone, Colin MacLellan
March
1st Willie McCallum
2nd Callum Beaumont
3rd Glenn Brown
4th Daniel Johnstone
5th Ed McIlwhaine
6th Neil Esslemont
7th Bradley Boxall
Judge: Roddy Livingstone
Strathspey & Reel
1st Callum Beaumont
2nd Willie McCallum
3rd Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh
4th Daniel Johnstone
5th Neil Esslemont
6th Ed McIlwhaine
7th Bradley Boxall
Judge: Roddy Livingstone
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jenny Hazzard
2nd Callum Beaumont
Willie McCallum
4th Glenn Brown
5th Ed McIlwhaine
6th Neil Esslemont
7th Bradley Boxall
Judge: Roddy Livingstone
6/8 March
1st 1st Callum Beaumont
2nd Willie McCallum
3rd Glenn Brown
4th Daniel Johnstone
5th Neil Esslmont
6th Ed McIlwhaine
7th Bradley Boxall
Judge: Roddy Livingstone
