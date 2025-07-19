All MacColl at Taynuilt, with Angus J. the Younger winning the overall

Taynuilt, Scotland – July 19, 2025 – Angus D. MacColl (the dad) and Angus J. MacColl (the son) shared the three first prizes in the senior solo piping at the annual Taynuilt Games near the scenic and historic Pass of Brander in Argyll & Bute. Ultimately, it was Angus J. the Younger who gained the overall trophy.

Twelve competed in the Seniors in overcast but warm conditions, rain showers just coming on as the final competitors finished.

Piobaireachd

1st Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland

2nd Callum Carn, Wellington, New Zealand

3rd Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland

Judge: Logan Tannock

2/4 March

1st Angus J. MacColl

2nd Angus D. MacColl

3rd Greig Canning

Judge: Robert Barnes

Strathspey & Reel

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Greig Canning

3rd Angus J. MacColl

Judge: Robert Barnes