All MacColl at Taynuilt, with Angus J. the Younger winning the overall
Taynuilt, Scotland – July 19, 2025 – Angus D. MacColl (the dad) and Angus J. MacColl (the son) shared the three first prizes in the senior solo piping at the annual Taynuilt Games near the scenic and historic Pass of Brander in Argyll & Bute. Ultimately, it was Angus J. the Younger who gained the overall trophy.
Twelve competed in the Seniors in overcast but warm conditions, rain showers just coming on as the final competitors finished.
Piobaireachd
1st Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland
2nd Callum Carn, Wellington, New Zealand
3rd Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland
Judge: Logan Tannock
2/4 March
1st Angus J. MacColl
2nd Angus D. MacColl
3rd Greig Canning
Judge: Robert Barnes
Strathspey & Reel
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Greig Canning
3rd Angus J. MacColl
Judge: Robert Barnes
NO COMMENTS YET