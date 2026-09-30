Ian K. MacDonald leaves 78th Fraser Highlanders to return to Toronto Police

Double Gold Medallist Ian K. MacDonald has left the Grade 1 78th Fraser Highlanders to rejoin the Grade 2 Toronto Police, the organization with which he has had a lifelong relationship.

Continuing as pipe-major is Scott Russell, who commented, “Ian K. is a fabulous resource to have in any band, and I’m sure he will be helping us with all aspects of competition band playing.”

David Duckett will continue as pipe-sergeant under Russell. Because the Toronto Police bands perform together at numerous functions throughout the year, the organization has a non-competing parade band where MacDonald has continued as Senior Pipe-Major. In effect, he has never left the pipe band organization; only the competing band.

MacDonald’s association with the Toronto Police Pipe Band spans more than four decades; he joined the band as a teenager, following in the footsteps of his father, Pipe-Major John MacDonald, and eventually became one of its most prominent leaders.

He took over as pipe-major in 1996, the same year Toronto Police won the Grade 1 North American Championship at Maxville, and led the band for nearly two decades. In 2015, Sean McKeown succeeded him as pipe-major, with MacDonald continuing in the band as pipe-sergeant. He remained with Toronto Police until 2018 before joining Field Marshal Montgomery for the 2019 season.

In September 2023, MacDonald joined the 78th Frasers as pipe-sergeant under Pipe-Major Michael Grey, who returned at the same time.

The Toronto Police Grade 1 band took a hiatus from competition after the 2018 season as it searched for a lead-drummer following the departure of L-D Craig Stewart. The hiatus continues today. A separate Toronto Police band, upgraded from Grade 3 to Grade 2 for 2019, subsequently became the organization’s top competing group. MacDonald competed with the Toronto Police Grade 2 band for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

“Hopefully, along with his return, an attraction will follow him for players seeking a different band.” – Toronto Police Grade 2 Pipe-Major Scott Russell

In addition to his pipe band accomplishments, Ian K. MacDonald is one of the world’s elite solo pipers. In 2016, he became only the twelfth piper to achieve “The Double,” winning both the Argyllshire Gathering and Northern Meeting Highland Society of London Gold Medals in the same year. Among myriad other top-tier solo prizes, he’s won the Jigs and Hornpipe & Jig at both Oban and Inverness; the 2024 Capt. John MacLellan Memorial Medal; and this year he was second in the Former Winners MSR in Oban and third in Clasp at Inverness.

“I would like to thank Michael Grey and the members of the 78th Fraser Highlanders for their friendship, musicianship and professionalism during my tenure in the band,” MacDonald said. “The proud moments I have enjoyed will never be forgotten, and I wish the band all the very best moving forward.”

It is not known who has been or will be appointed pipe-sergeant of the 78th Fraser Highlanders.

About MacDonald’s return to competing with the Toronto Police, Russell added: “Hopefully, along with his return, an attraction will follow him for players seeking a different band.”