Make it a double-double

Published: January 31, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

A double Tim Hortons double-double.

Anyone who has spent any time in Canada will be familiar with the Tim Hortons chain of coffee shops, and anyone who’s learned about Canadian culture will know that a Tim Hortons coffee with two creams and two sugars is known as a “double-double.”

Anyone who’s serious about piping will know that “The Double” – winning both Highland Society of London Gold Medals at the Argyllshire gathering at Oban and the Northern Meeting at Inverness in the same year – is a rarity. In fact, the Double Gold Medallist feat has been achieved only a handful of times in history, and in 2016 Ian K. MacDonald became only the twelfth person to do it.

But 12 times is relatively a lot, compared with the fact that probably never before in the last two centuries has something else that happened in 2016: the first and second prizes in the Oban and Inverness Gold Medals went to the same people, with Sean McKeown placing second at each.

Ian K. MacDonald and Sean McKeown. [Photo: pipes|drums]

Add to all that the fact that MacDonald and McKeown play in the same band, as pipe-sergeant and pipe-major, respectively, of the Grade 1 Toronto Police Pipe Band. They’re also both serving police officers. While MacDonald persistently traveled to compete in the Gold Medals for upwards of 20 years, and even returned to keep at it after suffering a heart attack in 2014, McKeown gained his double-seconds in his first year of playing in the Gold Medal events, after winning the qualifying Silver Medal at Inverness last year.

+ Ian K. MacDonald resting comfortably following minor heart attack

+ Inverness day 1: Ian K. wins historic Double Gold

+ Inverness: Johnston wins Gold; McKeown Silver; Gandy takes MSR

After their apparently unprecedented piping “Double-Double,” we caught up with MacDonald and McKeown at a Toronto Police band practice at the Toronto Police College, Tim Hortons double-doubles in hand, on a cold winter’s day for a brief video chat about their twinned accomplishment.

 

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 5.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: +1

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
January 31, 1974Donald MacPherson leaves College of Piping teaching position.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Trumped up
    Thu, 19 Jan 2017
    So music acts and politicians are boycotting the Donald Trump inauguration. I admire them for standing firm on their political beliefs, and can understand why musicians might feel that performing at an event could be seen to suppo …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS March 3, 2017Buffalo Bagpipe Band Club 2nd Annual Higland Ball “A Musical Progression”Brownschidle Legion Post Kenmore NY

March 3, 2017Redding Bagpipe CompetitionRed Lion Hotel, Redding, CA USA

March 3, 2017Winnipeg Scottish FestivalCanadinns Polo Park

March 3, 2017Pipers Club AtlanticThe Old Triangle Alehouse 5136 Prince Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia

April 7, 2017Pipers Club AtlanticThe Old Triangle Alehouse 5136 Prince Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia

TIP OF THE DAY
Learning the scores note-for-note is acceptable; however, learning how to adjust the scores to the pipe tune is the key to playing music.
Graham Kirkwood, L-D, Niagara Regional Police