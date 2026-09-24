2026 Glengarry Cup proves again: piping/drumming knows no boundaries

The Glengarry Cup for Professional/Open grade solo pipers continues to bolster its status as one of North America’s preeminent competitions, and the 2026 edition on September 26th has attracted contestants from beyond Canada.

Held in Canada’s capital just a few blocks from Parliament Hill, the event is perhaps emblematic of piping and drumming’s ability to rise above political and cultural differences and foster camaraderie through the common bonds of pipe music.

Twelve top-flight soloists from North America and abroad have entered the event, held in downtown Ottawa at the Army Ottawa Junior Ranks Mess at 4 Queen Elizabeth Driveway:

Joe Biggs, Ajax, Ontario

Gillian Blaney, Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia

Aidan Bowen, Pickering, Ontario

Daniel Carr, Collingwood, Ontario

Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

Tyler Harris, Guelph, Ontario

Andrew Hayes, Nepean, Ontario

Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh

Andrew Hutton, Buffalo, New York

Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

Colin MacLellan, Edinburgh

The event’s roots go back to the 1980s, when the Glengarry Pipe Band donated a trophy for the Ottawa Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario to present to the winner of what was then only an MSR competition. In 2023, the contest added a Piobaireachd event, and the trophy is now presented to the piper with the most aggregate points based on the prize lists.

“We remain committed to presenting this competition to ensure that our region continues to provide opportunities for the community to experience world-class performers.” – organizer Karine Mayers

The Piobaireachd starts at 11 am, and the MSR begins at 7 pm, and there’s a $20 charge at the door (free for youths).

The event is supported by numerous sponsors, including the nonprofit pipes|drums, which has contributed to the competition for many years.

“This year, the Ottawa branch made a significant effort to secure multiple sponsors to support and sustain this premier event in Ottawa,” said Karine Mayers, who works on the event’s organization team. “We remain committed to presenting this competition to ensure that our region continues to provide opportunities for the community to experience world-class performers. This event complements our ongoing program of Knockouts and the annual Indoor Games, helping to strengthen and promote the piping community throughout the region. The organizing committee is grateful to all the performers who travel to Ottawa for this event, and thanks all the judges from this weekend’s and past events.”

The competition has been held annually since its start, including as an online event during the 2021-22 pandemic years.