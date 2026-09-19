Nick Hudson accepts St. Thomas Alumni pipe-sergeant role after Mike Cusack retires

Pipe-Sergeant Mike Cusack has retired from the Grade 1 St. Thomas Alumni Pipe Band of Houston, and longtime member and fellow Northern Meeting Clasp winner Nick Hudson has accepted the role effective immediately.

Cusack had held the left-front-corner spot since 2014, working closely with Pipe-Major Jamie Gattinger and Lead-Drummer Graham Brown to guide the band from Grade 2 to Grade 1, including winning the penultimate grade at the 2019 World Championships.

By far the most accomplished American solo prize-winner in history, among a gazillion other big prizes, Cusack has won four Senior Piobaireachd trophies at the Argyllshire Gathering, the MSR and the Piobaireachd events at the Glenfiddich Championships, the Bratach Gorm, and the Clasp at the Northern Meeting.

“Mike’s commitment to excellence and passion for piping have left a lasting impact on the organization.” – P-M Jamie Gattinger

“Beyond his musical accomplishments, Mike has been a valued leader, mentor, and friend to his fellow band members,” Gattinger said. “His commitment to excellence and passion for piping have left a lasting impact on the organization.”

Since winning the Highland Society of London Gold Medal at the Northern Meeting in 2022, Hudson has emerged as one of the world’s elite solo pipers, evidenced by his win of the Northern Meeting Clasp in 2024.

Hudson is currently the director of the piping and drumming program at St. Thomas Episcopal School in Houston, which continues to develop some of the world’s fastest-rising stars in piping and drumming.

“The band extends its sincere appreciation to Mike for his years of service, friendship, and commitment to the band. His legacy will remain an important part of the band’s history as we look toward the future,” Gattinger added. “We look forward to Nick’s leadership and continued musical contributions as the band continues its pursuit of musical excellence.”

Currently the only Grade 1 band in the United States, St. Thomas Alumni finished ninth overall at the 2026 World Championships. Several St. Thomas band members and students placed prominently at major competitions in Scotland in the last two years, including Andrew Zhao, who won the 2026 Pipe Idol championship at Piping Live! Festival, and Alex Pavlovic, who won Pipe Idol, the Nicol-Brown Amateur Championship, and the Jack Lee Amateur Invitational in 2025.

Be sure to read pipes|drums’ exclusive interviews with Mike Cusack and Nick Hudson.