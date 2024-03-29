Subscribers
Mike Cusack: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 2

In Part 1 of the Pipes|drums Interview with Mike Cusack, the greatest competitive piper in American history talked about his earliest years learning the instrument. In Part 2, Cusack discusses his relationship with John MacFadyen in greater detail and his experience as a 15-year-old living in Glasgow with the master piper, attending Eastwood High School, […]

