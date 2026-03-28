Alex Pavlovic wins inaugural Jack Lee Amateur Invitational Solo Piping

Vancouver – March 28, 2026 – With two firsts, Alex Pavlovic from Houston, Texas, made history by becoming the first overall winner of the Jack Lee Amateur Invitational Solo Piping Competition, where a large audience filled the Anderson Room in the Seaforth Armoury of the Seaforth Highlanders of Canada.

There were two events: a Piobaireachd and a 6/8 March, with the contestants performing their 6/8 as part of their tuning/warmup staying on stage before playing their piobaireachd.

Pipers were invited based on their best results in Amateur Grade 1 or Grade 2 on the British Columbia Pipers’ Association circuit.

In a novel twist, Jack Lee assigned each invitee a piobaireachd in October 2025. Lee provided them with the music, the history of the tune, and a recording of him playing it. The tune had to be one they had not previously learned.

Emceed by BCPA President David Hilder and the equally accomplished piper, pipe-major and judge Shaunna Hilder, the contest was a preliminary event before the annual Boney Invitational to be held in the evening.

All of the events were judged by Peter Aumonier, Jack Lee and John Lee.

Piobaireachd

1st Alex Pavlovic, “MacGregor’s Salute”

2nd Aaron Bergen

3rd Colin Richdale

4th Adi Moss-Sheath

5th Jack Martin

6th Aidan Fowler

6/8 March

1st Alex Pavlovic

2nd Jack Martin

3rd George Panagiotou

4th Colin Richdale

5th Adi Moss-Sheath

6th Aidan Fowler

Also competing were Evan Jamieson, Silas Heard, Jeff Rowell, Jon Scott, and Vienna Scheyer.

Jack Lee is the most competitively successful North American piper in history, and, until recently, served as the pipe-sergeant of the Grade 1 Simon Fraser University Pipe Band for nearly 50 years. He was awarded an honorary doctorate from SFU in 2013 and a King Charles III Coronation Medal last year for his services to piping and his community. He was made an Honorary Life Member of the BCPA in 2019.