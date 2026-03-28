Alex Pavlovic wins inaugural Jack Lee Amateur Invitational Solo Piping
Vancouver – March 28, 2026 – With two firsts, Alex Pavlovic from Houston, Texas, made history by becoming the first overall winner of the Jack Lee Amateur Invitational Solo Piping Competition, where a large audience filled the Anderson Room in the Seaforth Armoury of the Seaforth Highlanders of Canada.
There were two events: a Piobaireachd and a 6/8 March, with the contestants performing their 6/8 as part of their tuning/warmup staying on stage before playing their piobaireachd.
Pipers were invited based on their best results in Amateur Grade 1 or Grade 2 on the British Columbia Pipers’ Association circuit.
In a novel twist, Jack Lee assigned each invitee a piobaireachd in October 2025. Lee provided them with the music, the history of the tune, and a recording of him playing it. The tune had to be one they had not previously learned.
Emceed by BCPA President David Hilder and the equally accomplished piper, pipe-major and judge Shaunna Hilder, the contest was a preliminary event before the annual Boney Invitational to be held in the evening.
All of the events were judged by Peter Aumonier, Jack Lee and John Lee.
Piobaireachd
1st Alex Pavlovic, “MacGregor’s Salute”
2nd Aaron Bergen
3rd Colin Richdale
4th Adi Moss-Sheath
5th Jack Martin
6th Aidan Fowler
6/8 March
1st Alex Pavlovic
2nd Jack Martin
3rd George Panagiotou
4th Colin Richdale
5th Adi Moss-Sheath
6th Aidan Fowler
Also competing were Evan Jamieson, Silas Heard, Jeff Rowell, Jon Scott, and Vienna Scheyer.
Jack Lee is the most competitively successful North American piper in history, and, until recently, served as the pipe-sergeant of the Grade 1 Simon Fraser University Pipe Band for nearly 50 years. He was awarded an honorary doctorate from SFU in 2013 and a King Charles III Coronation Medal last year for his services to piping and his community. He was made an Honorary Life Member of the BCPA in 2019.
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