Alex Pavlovic and Nicolas Bowden win 18th Balmoral Classic US Junior Solo Championships

Pittsburgh – November 2, 2024 – Alex Pavlovic and Nicolas Bowden, both from Houston, were the overall piping and snare drumming winners, respectively, of the 18th Balmoral Classic U.S. Junior Solo Piping & Drumming Championships held at the University of Pittsburgh for players 21 and younger.

The weekend included a concert by the Cape Breton Celtic folk band, Beòlach, and workshops with the judges.

The Balmoral Classic was started by the Balmoral School of Piping & Drumming, a registered nonprofit founded in the early 1980s by Geroge Balderose.

Piping (15 competed)

Piobaireachd

1st Alex Pavlovic, Bellaire, Texas

2nd Abby Long, Houston

3rd Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts

4th Mihir Zambre, Pearland, Texas

5th Ray Flanagan, Grand Rapids, Michigan

6th Andrew Zhao, Sugarland, Texas

Judges: Paula Glendinning, Angus MacDonald (Skye), Matt MacIsaac

MSR

1st Andrew Zhao

2nd Alex Pavlovic

3rd Mihir Zambre

4th Abby Long

5th Duncan Winters, Grand Junction, Colorado

6th Ray Flanagan

Judges: Paula Glendinning, Angus MacDonald (Skye), Matt MacIsaac

Snare Drumming

MSR

1st Nicolas Bowden, Houston

2nd Quinn Faith, Willoughby Hills, Ohio

3rd Elisha Jimenez, New York

Judges: Derek Cooper, Jon Quigg

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Nicolas Bowden

2nd Quinn Faith

3rd Elisha Jimenez

Judges: Derek Cooper, Jon Quigg