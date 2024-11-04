Alex Pavlovic and Nicolas Bowden win 18th Balmoral Classic US Junior Solo Championships
Pittsburgh – November 2, 2024 – Alex Pavlovic and Nicolas Bowden, both from Houston, were the overall piping and snare drumming winners, respectively, of the 18th Balmoral Classic U.S. Junior Solo Piping & Drumming Championships held at the University of Pittsburgh for players 21 and younger.
The weekend included a concert by the Cape Breton Celtic folk band, Beòlach, and workshops with the judges.
The Balmoral Classic was started by the Balmoral School of Piping & Drumming, a registered nonprofit founded in the early 1980s by Geroge Balderose.
Piping (15 competed)
Piobaireachd
1st Alex Pavlovic, Bellaire, Texas
2nd Abby Long, Houston
3rd Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts
4th Mihir Zambre, Pearland, Texas
5th Ray Flanagan, Grand Rapids, Michigan
6th Andrew Zhao, Sugarland, Texas
Judges: Paula Glendinning, Angus MacDonald (Skye), Matt MacIsaac
MSR
1st Andrew Zhao
2nd Alex Pavlovic
3rd Mihir Zambre
4th Abby Long
5th Duncan Winters, Grand Junction, Colorado
6th Ray Flanagan
Judges: Paula Glendinning, Angus MacDonald (Skye), Matt MacIsaac
Snare Drumming
MSR
1st Nicolas Bowden, Houston
2nd Quinn Faith, Willoughby Hills, Ohio
3rd Elisha Jimenez, New York
Judges: Derek Cooper, Jon Quigg
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Nicolas Bowden
2nd Quinn Faith
3rd Elisha Jimenez
Judges: Derek Cooper, Jon Quigg
