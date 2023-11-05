Liam Horne wins US Junior Solo Piping Championship at Balmoral Classic

Pittsburgh – November 4-5, 2023 – With a first in the Piobaireachd event and a fourth in the MSR, Liam Horne of Bristol, Virginia, was the winner of the seventeenth annual United States Junior Solo Piping Championship, part of the annual Balmoral Classic competitions run by the Balmoral School of Piping & Drumming at the University of Pittsburgh.

Horne won by his higher placing in the Piobaireachd, tied with Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts, who was second, and Duncan Winters, Grand Junction, Colorado, who was third.

Piobaireachd

1st Liam Horne, “Too Long in This Condition”

2nd Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts, “Rory MacLoude’s Lament”

3rd Flora Stone, Natick, Massachusetts, “MacLeod’s Controversy”

4th Duncan Winters, Grand Junction, Colorado, “Lament for the Little Supper”

5th Abby Long, Houston, “The Battle of Waternish”

Judges: John Cairns, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone, Scot Walker

MSR

1st Duncan Winters, “Murdo MacLeod,” “The Shepherd’s Crook,” “The Sheepwife”

2nd Abby Long, “Bonnie Ann,” “Andrew Wright,” “The Man from Glengarry”

3rd Magnus Stone, “Hugh Alexander Low of Tiree,” “Tulloch Castle,” “Bessie McIntyre”

4th Liam Horne, “Invergordon’s Welcome to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” “Cabar Feidh,” “Broadford Bay”

5th Alex Knox, Woodbine, Maryland, “The Stirlingshire Militia,” “John Roy Stewart,” Lieutenant-Colonel D.J.S Murray”

Judges: John Cairns, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone, Scot Walker

Also competing: Roy Huang, Stouffville, Ontario.

All of the overall prize-winners received donated prizes, and Horne got a set of Duncan MacRae pipes from McCallum Bagpipes plus fully paid tuition, room and board for two weeks at the 2024 Balmoral summer sessions.