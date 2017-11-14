Horwath, Darmadi, MacDonald winners at Balmoral Classic

Published: November 20, 2017
Winners at the 2017 Balmoral Classic (L-R): Liam MacDonald, Joseph Horwath and Callum Younger.

Pittsburgh – November 17-19, 2017 – Joseph Horwath of Saginaw, Michigan, and Matthew Darmadi of Houston were the overall winners of the piping and drumming events, respectively, at the eleventh annual Balmoral Classic US Junior Solo Piping & Snare Drumming Championships, with 15 pipers from six US states, Canada and Scotland, and three drummers from Massachusetts, Ohio, and Texas participating. The event is organized by the Balmoral School of Piping & Drumming and was held in the McGonigle Theatre, Central Catholic High School. The weekend of events included receptions and recitals by judges, and concluded with a concert by fiddler Alasdair Fraser and cellist Natalie Haas.

Piping
Piobaireachd
1st Liam Macdonald, “Hector MacLean’s Warning”
2nd Joseph Horwath, “Corrienessan’s Salute”
3rd Colin Johnstone, The MacFarlanes’ Gathering”
4th Tyler Destremps , “Melbank’s Salute”
5th Colin Tait, Hiharin Dro O Dro

MSR
1st Callum Younger, “David Ross of  Rosehall,” “The Caledonian Society of London,” “Willie Murray’s Reel”
2nd Drew Mackay, “Donald MacLellan of Rothesay,” “Mrs. Donald MacPherson,” “John MacInnes”
3rd Robert Dunn, “Parker’s Welcome to Perthshire,” “Stac Polly,” “Captain Lachlan MacPhail of Tiree”
4th Joseph Horwath, “Leaving Lunga,” “Cabar Feidh,” “Tom Kettles”
5th Gemma Briggs, “Alan Dodd’s Fareweill to Scotland,” “The Doune of Invernochty,” “The Blackberry Bush”

Judges: John Bottomley, Amy Garson, Jack Taylor

Snare Drumming
MSR
1st Matthew Darmadi, “Duncan MacInnes,” “Maggie Cameron,” “Lt. Col. D.J.S. Murray”
2nd Ian Bielski,” P-M Tom McAllister,” “Maggie Cameron,” “Loch Carron”
3rd Isabella Jackson, “Donald Cameron,” “Bogan Lochan,” “Pretty Marion”

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Isabella Jackson, “Uphold the Right,” “The Curlew”
2nd Matthew Darmadi, “Salute to the MacLawsontyres,” “Bronni’s Blue Brozzi”
3rd Ian Bielski, “Crossing the Minch,” “Alan MacPherson of Moss Park”

Novice
1st Steven MacDonald
2nd Matthew Fuhrman
3rd Coby Rangel
4th Becky Jesurum
5th Liam Conway
6th Jett Vaultz
7th Elyce Milligan

Judges: Gordon Bell, Jon Quigg

 

