Published: December 28, 2021

Balmoral School gets a jumpstart on 2022

The Balmoral School of Piping & Drumming is out of the gate early with its teaching lineup for the annual Winter Workshop for Pipers on February 4-6.

Andrew Carlisle, Bruce Gandy, Roddy MacLeod and Robert Mathieson are on board to do the online teaching over the three days. The workshop is priced at US$275, and students who refer new students will get a $50 discount for each piper who signs up for the first time.

Each instructor is well known for both their solo and band accomplishments and has previously worked with the Balmoral Schools. The organizers are also offering a “highly customizable band clinic, tailored to your band’s needs,” when there are a few members of the same band who sign up.

The non-profit Balmoral School of Piping & Drumming was started in 1979 in Pittsburgh “to raise the standard and promote the appreciation of bagpipe music in the USA.” The organization puts on other workshops, extended schools and various solo competitions each year.

The organization quickly shifted to online teaching and competitions in 2020.

 

December 29, 1948

First edition of “The Kilberry Book of Ceol Mor” published.
