Johnstone on the hunt for new lead-drummer; Orr to depart after 2025 season

Grade 1 Johnstone has started a search for a new leading-drummer after Gavin Orr announced he will resign after the 2025 World Championships.

Orr had been lead-drummer since late 2022, with Pipe-Major Donald Mackay running the band. He had been a corps drummer with Grade 1 Inveraray & District for several years before taking over the Johnstone role from Les Galbraith.

Orr’s resignation was amicable, encouraging an easier transition for his successor.

“Gavin remains fully committed and focused through the end of the season, and we are aiming for a smooth and professional transition,” Mackay said. “All of us here at the Johnstone Pipe Band organization would like to sincerely thank Gavin for everything he’s brought to the band. His leadership, dedication and musicality have played a major role in our development, and it has been a pleasure working alongside him. We fully respect his decision and are grateful he remains focused and committed to finishing the season strong. As we look ahead, this opens an exciting opportunity for a new Leading Drummer to join a focused and ambitious team.”

Johnstone is one of only six active Grade 1 bands in Scotland. Under Mackay, who became pipe-major in 2022, Johnstone has made significant progress. The band’s teaching organization has expanded, and the Grade 1 band’s highest finishes at 2024 RSPBA majors were eighth-place at both the British and Scottish Championships.

“I am extremely proud of what the band and drum corps have accomplished during my time here,” Orr said. “This was a difficult decision, but one I felt was necessary. It has been a privilege to lead and develop our drum corps, and I am deeply grateful to every player for their commitment and dedication they have shown me. I want to especially thank Pipe-Major Donald Mackay for his support and guidance throughout my tenure. It has been an honour to work alongside such a respected and accomplished leader. I remain fully committed to delivering our best performances this season and look forward to making great music together. I wish the band continued success in the future.”

Expressions of interest from interested and qualified candidates for the Johnstone leading-drummer role are open; resumes should be sent directly to Mackay by email. The band stressed that all applications “will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and discretion.”

It is unknown whether Gavin Orr will remain with Johnstone, join another band, or retire from competitive pipe bands.

Johnstone has competed once in 2025, at the Edinburgh Pipe Band Competition in May, where it placed fourth out of five in the Grade 1 event.