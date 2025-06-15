Results
June 15, 2025

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia prevails at Edinburgh

Edinburgh – June 15, 2025 – After a tie was broken by the ensemble mark, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia won the first Edinburgh Pipe Band Competition, held at George Watson’s College, and put on by the Lothians & Borders Branch of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association.

The contest is similar to the event at Dollar Academy, run by the RSPBA’s Dundee, Perth & Angus Branch, allowing bands to play up from their assigned grade. Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe-Major Matt Wilson and ScottishPower Lead-Drummer Jake Jörgensen were on the assigned judging panel. The location and the running of event were reportedly very good.

Grade 1 (MSR, five competed)
1st Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (1,2,2,1) (ens.pref.)
2nd Inveraray & District (2,1,1,2)
3rd Police Scotland Fife (3,3,3,3)
4th Johnstone (4,4,4,4)
5th Vale of Atholl (Gr2) (5,5,5,5)
Judges: Donald MacPhee, Matt Wilson (piping); Jake Jörgensen (drumming); Ross Walker (ensemble)

Stay tuned for more results from Edinburgh as they become available.

 

