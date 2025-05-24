Results
May 24, 2025

Inveraray starts their 2025 season with straight firsts at Dollar

Dollar, Scotland—May 24, 2025—2024 World Champions Inveraray & District started their season with straight firsts at the third annual Dollar Pipe Band & Drum-Majors Competition, organized jointly by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s Dundee, Perth & Angus Branch and Dollar Academy. Inveraray won against two other Grade 1 bands and three Grade 2 bands that played up in the MSR event. Grade 1 Johnstone had entered but did not play.

Juvenile Grade Dollar Academy played up to Grade 2 and won against a field with three accredited Grade 2 bands.

Grade 1
1st Inveraray & District (1,1,1,1)
2nd Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (2,3,2,2)
3rd Scottish Power (3,2,3,3)
4th Denny & Dunipace (Gr2) (4,4,5,4)
5th City of Edinburgh (6,6,4,5)
6th Coalburn IOR (5,5,6,6)
Judges: Ronnie McShannon, Don Bradford (Jim Baxter (drumming); Paul Turner (ensemble)

Grade 2 (11 entered)
1st Dollar Academy (Juvenile)
2nd Denny & Dunipace
3rd City of Edinburgh
Drumming: City of Edinburgh

Stay tuned for more results from Dollar as they become available.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
May 19, 2025
Dominion, City of Regina, Ethan DesChamps big winners at 2025 Saskatchewan Gathering
Results
May 18, 2025
Greg Wilson, Liam Kernaghan winner at Colin Craig Claidhmor & Targe Invitational
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?