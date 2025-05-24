Inveraray starts their 2025 season with straight firsts at Dollar
Dollar, Scotland—May 24, 2025—2024 World Champions Inveraray & District started their season with straight firsts at the third annual Dollar Pipe Band & Drum-Majors Competition, organized jointly by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s Dundee, Perth & Angus Branch and Dollar Academy. Inveraray won against two other Grade 1 bands and three Grade 2 bands that played up in the MSR event. Grade 1 Johnstone had entered but did not play.
Juvenile Grade Dollar Academy played up to Grade 2 and won against a field with three accredited Grade 2 bands.
Grade 1
1st Inveraray & District (1,1,1,1)
2nd Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (2,3,2,2)
3rd Scottish Power (3,2,3,3)
4th Denny & Dunipace (Gr2) (4,4,5,4)
5th City of Edinburgh (6,6,4,5)
6th Coalburn IOR (5,5,6,6)
Judges: Ronnie McShannon, Don Bradford (Jim Baxter (drumming); Paul Turner (ensemble)
Grade 2 (11 entered)
1st Dollar Academy (Juvenile)
2nd Denny & Dunipace
3rd City of Edinburgh
Drumming: City of Edinburgh
Stay tuned for more results from Dollar as they become available.
NO COMMENTS YET