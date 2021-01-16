Roddy MacLeod steps into Balmoral February Workshop

The Balmoral Winter Workshop will benefit from the services of Roddy MacLeod, after Robert Mathieson became unable to teach at the session. Fellow piping instructors Andrew Carlisle and Bruce Gandy’s statuses remain unchanged, as does drumming instructor Gordon Bell.

The online workshop will be held February 19-21, 2021, and the three-days are priced at US$275 for either pipers or drummers. There’s a $50 discount for students who refer another student to the immersive workshop in light music, piobaireachd and pipe band work.

Based in Pennsylvania, the Balmoral School of Piping & Drumming has been going since the 1980s. Last year the Balmoral Summer School was one of the first significant piping and drumming schools to go all online.

The organization also puts on competitions, with the Balmoral Classic an annual contest for pipers and drummers 21 and younger.

MacLeod has won every one of the biggest prizes there are in solo piping, many of them several times over. He was piping-major of Grade 1 ScottishPower for two decades, and in 2008 and 2016 led the Grade 1 Spirit of Scotland band of all-star top-tier pipers and drummers. He was the first director of the National Piping Centre, a position he held until January 2020.

Subscribers can enjoy his terrific four-part pipes|drums Interview of 2013, as well as the magazine’s entire nearly 7,000-article archive.

