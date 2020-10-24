Glengarry Cup goes to Bruce Gandy

The Internet – October 24, 2020 – Bruce Gandy captured the annual Glengarry Cup Professional Solo Piping Competition, winning the MSR and placing second in the Piobaireachd to gain the prize. The contest was held by uploaded video, with the judges assessing the performances of the 12 contestants over a period of several days. The contest is organized by the Ottawa Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario.

Piobaireachd

1st Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”

2nd Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “Lament for Ronald MacDonald of Morar”

3rd Andrew Hayes, Ottawa, “Lachlan MacNeill Campbell of Kintarbert’s Fancy”

4th James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island, “MacNeill of Barra’s March”

5th Aidan Bowen, Pickering, Ontario, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”

6th Dan Lyden, Maryland, “Nameless – Hiharin hodin himhin”

Judge: Michael Grey

MSR

1st Bruce Gandy, “Morag Ramsay,” “Lady Mackenzie of Gairloch,” “Lt-Col D.J.S. Murray”

2nd Andrew Hayes, “The Pap of Glencoe,” “Tulloch Castle,” “John McKechnie’s Big Reel”

3rd Ian K. MacDonald, “P-M John Stewart,” “Piper’s Bonnet,” “The Little Cascade”

4th James MacHattie, ” SFU’s March Through Inveraray,” “John Roy Stewart,” “The Angler”

5th MacGregor Van De Ven, Kingston, Ontario, “Hugh Kennedy, BSc.” “John Roy Stewart,” “John Garroway”

6th Jacob Dicker, Ottawa, “Inspector Donnie Barra’s March,” “The Caledonian Society of London,” “The Little Cascade”

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

Also competing: Brendan Culver, Barrie, Ontario; Brad Davidson, Waterloo, Ontario; Alastair Murray, Pittsburgh; and Blaise Theriault, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

The Glengarry Cup was started in 1987 by members of the Glengarry Pipe Band. Rob Crabtree was the first overall winner of the contest, and last year Matt MacIsaac took the prize.

