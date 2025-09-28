Colin MacLellan returns to win his fifth Glengarry Cup

Ottawa – September 27, 2025 – Thirty-five years after the last time he won it, Colin MacLellan returned to Ottawa to win his fifth Glengarry Cup, an event organized by the Ottawa Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario. To win the overall trophy, MacLellan won the Piobaireachd and was third in the MSR.

The competition, which coincided with the National Police & Peacekeepers Memorial Weekend, was held at the Junior Ranks Mess near Parliament Hill.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have won the Glengarry Cup for the fifth time, 35 years after first being awarded it,” MacLellan said. “It is an amazingly well-run event. Thanks to all the organizers and the Piobaireachd Society, which sponsored the generous first prize in the piobaireachd. I’m really quite overwhelmed to have been able to do this.”

The Glengarry Cup started in the 1980s, when the Glengarry Pipe Band donated the trophy.

Piobaireachd

1st Colin MacLellan, Edinburgh, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee” ($500 donated by the Piobaireachd Society)

2nd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack:

3rd Alastair Murray, Pittsburgh, “The Old Men of the Shells” (#1)

4th Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario, “For Ranald”

5th Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh, “The Big Spree”

Judges: John Cairns, Bruce Gandy, Brian Williamson

MSR (sponsored by RJW Stonemasons Ltd.)

1st Sean McKeown

2nd Jenny Hazzard

3rd Colin MacLellan

4th Ian K. MacDonald

5th Jacob Dicker, Maxville, Ontario

Judges: John Cairns, Bruce Gandy, Brian Williamson

Aidan Bowen, Ross Davison, and Scott McIntosh also competed.