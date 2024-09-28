Tyler Bridge wins 2024 Glengarry Cup

Ottawa – September 28, 2024 – With two second prizes, Tyler Bridge of Guelph, Ontario, was the winner of the 2024 Glengarry Cup Solo Piping Competition, an event put on by the Ottawa Branch of the PPBSO and originally organized in the 1980s by the Glengarry Pipe Band of Maxville, Ontario. The contest is traditionally held on the same weekend as the National Police and Peacekeepers’ Memorial events on Parliament Hill in Canada’s capital city.

Piobaireachd

1st Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, “Scarce of Fishing”

2nd Tyler Bridge, “Glengarry’s March” (Donald MacDonald’s setting)

3rd Alastair Murray, Pittsburgh, “MacNeil of Barra’s March”

4th Andrew Hayes. Ottawa, “The Old Men of the Shells” Setting #1

5th Colin MacLellan, Edinburgh, “The Red Specked Bull”

MSR

1st Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario

2nd Tyler Bridge

3rd Joe Biggs, Ontario

4th Ian K. MacDonald

5th Andrew Hayes

Aidan Bowen, Daniel Carr, Ross Davison, Jacob Dicker, Tyler Harris, and Jenny Hazzard are also competed.

Brian Williamson and Bob Worrall judged both events.