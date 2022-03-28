Published: March 28, 2022

New four-parted jig: “The Canadian Big Three”

Sean Somers’ 2021 ‘Out West Collection.’

It’s always gratifying to hear from readers/viewers when they’ve enjoyed a pipes|drums article or video.

It’s particularly pleasing when the muse strikes a well-regarded composer because of something they saw in our pages.

That’s what happened with Sean Somers when he took in our recent three-part video interview with Ken Eller, Hal Senyk and Jamie Troy, former pipe-majors of the Grade 1 Clan MacFarlane, Triumph Street and City of Victoria pipe bands – the “Canadian Big Three” – of the 1970s and early 80s.

“I finished watching the last installment, and was fascinated to hear about [their] collective stories and memories,” Somers said. “Very cool to hear about those times from each of [them] directly. This tune came to me shortly after watching the last segment, and I thought it was appropriate to be named after them.”

So, here’s Sean Somers’ four parted jig, “The Canadian Big Three,” along with a recording of him playing the piece:

Click for full pdf

 

Sean Somers is the pipe-major of Grade 2 Rocky Mountain, a veteran of several Grade 1 bands, and an award-winning Professional grade solo piper. As a well-played composer, he published his first book of music, The Out West Collection, in 2021, and was the winner of a composing competition put on by the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario to commemorate the organization’s seventy-fifth anniversary.

 

