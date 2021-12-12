Sean Somers, Tyler Bridge win PPBSO 75th composing contest

Sean Somers of Calgary’s composition, “The PPBSO’s 75th Anniversary March,” was the winner chosen in the four-part 2/4 march category, and Tyler Bridge of Guelph, Ontario, won in the two-part 4/4 march event in a competition put on by the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Onatrio to help mark the organization’s 75th anniversary in 2022.

Somers received a $1,000 cash prize, while Bridge got an engraved practice chanter from McCallum Bagpipes and will hear his tune played all year at the massed bands at PPBSO sanctioned games.

Bridge was also second in the 2/4 march category, receiving $250, and Dion Boyle of Northern Ireland was third, getting $200 for his efforts.

Sean Somers’ “PPBSO’s 75th Anniversary March”:

Tyler Bridge’s winning 4/4 march:

Alan Clark of Ottawa was second in the 4/4 category and Heather Purvis of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was third. Along with Bridge, they get a free 2022 membership to the PPBSO.

PipeTunes.ca sponsored the 2/4 march contest, and will make the manuscripts available on the site.

The organization said that there were about 50 entries in each category.

Longtime PPBSO members Bill Livingstone and Bob Worrall judged both competitions.