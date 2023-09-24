Ian K. wins a three-peat Glengarry Cup on Piob pref

Ottawa – September 23, 2023 – With a tie for the aggregate prize broken by the better result in the Piobaireachd event, Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, tipped Tyler Harris of Hamilton, Ontario, to win the annual Glengarry Cup Solo Piping Competition, successfully defending the title he gained in 2022 and 2021.

Held again this year at the Army Ottawa Officers’ Mess in Canada’s capital city, the competition was started in the 1980s with a trophy donated by the Glengarry Pipe Band. The event was traditionally only an MSR, but included a piobaireachd competition again this year.

The Ottawa Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario runs the contest, which is held to coincide with the National Police and Peacekeepers Memorial events on Parliament Hill. The contest drew a crowd of about 100 ticket-buying enthusiasts.

Piobaireachd

1st Alan Clark, Ottawa, “Lament for Captain MacDougall”

2nd Ian K. MacDonald, “Craigellachie”

3rd Tyler Harris, “The Desperate Batle”

4th Andrea Boyd, Ottawa, “The Rout of the Lowland Captain”

5th Scott MacIntosh, Ottawa, “The Battle of Aldearn” #1

MSR

1st Jacob Dicker, Ottawa

2nd Tyler Harris

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

4th Daniel Carr, Collinwood, Ontario

5th Sean McKeown, Toronto

Judges for both events were Ed Bush, Colin MacLellan, and Brian Williamson.

Also competing: Tyler Bridge, Ross Davison, Liam Melville and MacGegor van de Ven.