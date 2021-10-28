Published: October 28, 2021

2021 Glengarry Cup (online) goes to Ian K. MacDonald

The Internet – October 28, 2021 – The 2021 Glengarry Cup was won by Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, in a recorded video version of the event started in the 1990s by the Ottawa Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario, this year celebrating its fiftieth anniversary.

The competition comprises Piobaireachd MSR events, and MacDonald won the overall prize and $500 with two seconds, eking out a tie with Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, on a better Piobaireachd result. Alastair Murray of Pittsburgh won the Piobaireachd and Gandy took the MSR.

Piobaireachd
1st Alastair Murray, “The Big Spree”
2nd Ian K. MacDonald, “Lament for Donald Ban MacCrimmon”
3rd Bruce Gandy, “The King’s Taxes”
4th James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island, “The Old Men of the Shells”
5th Ross Davison, Ottawa, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”
6th Aidan Bowen, “The MacKays’ Banner”
Judge: Colin MacLellan

MSR
1st Bruce Gandy, “Abercairney Highlanders,” “Arniston Castle,” “The Grey Bob”
2nd Ian K. MacDonald, “The Duchess of Edinburgh,” “Lady MacKenzie of Gairloch,” “John Morrison, Assynt House”
3rd Dan Lyden, Maryland, “John MacDonald of Glencoe,” “Mrs. Morag Banks,” “Drumlithie”
4th James MacHattie, “Margaret Ann MacLeod,” “Bob of Fettercairn,” “Broadford Bay”
5th Daniel Carr, “The Hills of Kintail,” “Caber Feidh,” “Charlie’s Welcome”
6th Ross Davison, “Inveran,” “Bob of Fettercairn,” “The Cockerel in the Creel”
Judge: Ken Eller

A total of 10 competed in the events.

Replace and tighten your stock-, joint- and reed-hemping once in awhile, it makes a difference.

− Sean McKeown, Toronto

October 29, 1971

Donald MacPherson appointed executive director, College of Piping, Glasgow.
