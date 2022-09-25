Results
September 25, 2022

Glengarry Cup MSR goes to Ian K. MacDonald

Ian K. MacDonald with the Glengarry Cup for MSR playing.

Ottawa – September 24, 2022 – Ian K. MacDonald was the winner of the annual Glengarry Cup competition for March. Strathspey & Reel playing, which returned as an in-person event for the first time since February 2020. About 100 people turned out at the Army Officers Mess venue. The PPBSO Ottawa Branch-run competition is held during the National Police & Peacekeepers Memorial in Canada’s capital city.

MSR
1st Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario
2nd Andrea Boyd, Ottawa
3rd Daniel Carr, Collingwood, Ontario
4th Jacob Dicker, Hammond, Ontario
5th Tyler Bridge, Guelph, Ontario
6th Aidan Bowen, Pickering, Ontario

Also competing: Amy Garson, Ottawa; Tyler Harris, Wheatley, Ontario; Kate Kimove, Petawawa, Ontario; Liam Melville, Smith’s Falls, Ontario; MacGregor Van De Ven, Toronto; and Dylan Whittemore, Guelph, Ontario.

Prize-winners and organizers at the 2022 Glengarry Cup. L-R: Karine Mayers (PPBSO), Tyler Bridge, Andrea Boyd, Jacob Dicker, Ian K. MacDonald, Aidan Bowen, Daniel Carr, Michael Grey (PPBSO).

The event was judged by PPBSO President Michael Grey.

