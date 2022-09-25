Glengarry Cup MSR goes to Ian K. MacDonald

Ottawa – September 24, 2022 – Ian K. MacDonald was the winner of the annual Glengarry Cup competition for March. Strathspey & Reel playing, which returned as an in-person event for the first time since February 2020. About 100 people turned out at the Army Officers Mess venue. The PPBSO Ottawa Branch-run competition is held during the National Police & Peacekeepers Memorial in Canada’s capital city.

MSR

1st Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

2nd Andrea Boyd, Ottawa

3rd Daniel Carr, Collingwood, Ontario

4th Jacob Dicker, Hammond, Ontario

5th Tyler Bridge, Guelph, Ontario

6th Aidan Bowen, Pickering, Ontario

Also competing: Amy Garson, Ottawa; Tyler Harris, Wheatley, Ontario; Kate Kimove, Petawawa, Ontario; Liam Melville, Smith’s Falls, Ontario; MacGregor Van De Ven, Toronto; and Dylan Whittemore, Guelph, Ontario.

The event was judged by PPBSO President Michael Grey.