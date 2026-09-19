Brodie Watson-Massey wins the 2026 Springbank Invitational

Campbeltown, Scotland – September 19, 2026 – By winning the Piobaireachd, Brodie Watson-Massey of Edinburgh won the Willie McCallum Sr. trophy for best overall at the 2026 Springbank Invitational Solo Piping Competition.

Trophies and prize money are awarded in the Hornpipe & Jig and 6/8 March, but the results are not factored into the aggregate prize.

Piobaireachd (Argyll Arms Hotel Trophy)

1st Brodie Watson-Massey, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”

2nd Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland, “In Praise of Morag”

3rd Chris Armstrong, Glasgow, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”

4th Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “Donald Gruamach’s March”

MMSSRR

1st Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “John MacColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage,” “Glasgow Skye Association Centenary Gathering,” “The Islay Ball,” “Cat Lodge,”Alick Cameron, Champion Piper,” “The Smith of Chilliechassie”

2nd Chris Armstrong, “The Abercairney Highlanders,” “Southall,” “Arniston Castle,” “Bob of Fettercairn,” “Willie Murray’s Rant,” “Cecily Ross”

3rd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh, “The Edinburgh Volunteers,” “The Lonach Gathering,” “Sabhal Mor Ostaig,” “The Atholl Cummers,” “Jackie Latin,” “Johnnie MacDonald’s Reel”

4th Brodie Watson-Massey, “The Abercairney Highlanders,” “The Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society,” “Caber Feidh,” “Susan MacLeod,” “Alick Cameron, Champion Piper,” “The Highlanders’ Institute”

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ben Duncan, “Sir James of the Old Port,” “Biddy from Sligo”

2nd Finlay Johnston, “Geordie Wee Sheesht MacKenzie,” “The Snuff Wife”

3rd Chris Armstrong, “Colin Mackay,” “The Geese in the Bog”

4th Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland, “Redondo Beach,” “Skye”

6/8 March

1st Alasdair Henderson, “Tug Argan Gap”

2nd Brodie Watson-Massey, “The Highland Brigade Depot”

3rd Callum Beaumont, “The MacNeills of Ugadale”

4th Chris Armstrong, “Catherine Davidson’s March”

Steven Leask of East Kilbride, Scotland, also competed.

The judges of all events were Ian Duncan, Dr. Angus MacDonald, and John Wilson.

Springbank Distillery, maker of one of the world’s great single malt whiskies, sponsored the competition, which the Kintyre Piping Society organizes annually.