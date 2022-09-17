Angus MacColl retains Springbank Invitational title

Campbeltown, Scotland – September 17, 2022 – The usually annual Springbank Invitational Solo Piping Competition resumed its regular yearly schedule with the event at the Argyle Arms Hotel, where Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, took the aggregate prize based only on the Piobaireachd and MSR events, with Campbeltown native Willie McCallum, who now lives in Bearsden, Scotland, a close second.

MacColl won the 2019 Springbank, the last time the contest was held.

The contest was first held in 2000, and is organized by the local Kintyre Piping Society. Springbank Distillery, makers of a highly rated and way-too-difficult-to-find malt whisky, is the title sponsor.

Piobaireachd

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Glenn Brown, Glasgow

3rd Willie McCallum

4th Sarah Muir, Irvine, Scotland

MSR

1st Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland

2nd Willie McCallum

3rd Sarah Muir

4th Angus D. MacColl

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Alasdair Henderson

2nd Angus D. MacColl

3rd Sarah Muir

4th Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

6/8 Marches

1st Willie McCallum

2nd Alasdair Henderson

3rd Sarah Muir

4th Angus D. MacColl

Also competing: Ben Duncan, Edinburgh. Gordon McCready of Paisley, Scotland, could not attend due to work commitments.

Alasdair Henderson had the best overall showing over all four events.

Dr. Angus MacDonald, Willie Morrison, and A. John Wilson judged all four events.