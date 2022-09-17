Angus MacColl retains Springbank Invitational title
Campbeltown, Scotland – September 17, 2022 – The usually annual Springbank Invitational Solo Piping Competition resumed its regular yearly schedule with the event at the Argyle Arms Hotel, where Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, took the aggregate prize based only on the Piobaireachd and MSR events, with Campbeltown native Willie McCallum, who now lives in Bearsden, Scotland, a close second.
MacColl won the 2019 Springbank, the last time the contest was held.
The contest was first held in 2000, and is organized by the local Kintyre Piping Society. Springbank Distillery, makers of a highly rated and way-too-difficult-to-find malt whisky, is the title sponsor.
Piobaireachd
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Glenn Brown, Glasgow
3rd Willie McCallum
4th Sarah Muir, Irvine, Scotland
MSR
1st Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland
2nd Willie McCallum
3rd Sarah Muir
4th Angus D. MacColl
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Alasdair Henderson
2nd Angus D. MacColl
3rd Sarah Muir
4th Finlay Johnston, Glasgow
6/8 Marches
1st Willie McCallum
2nd Alasdair Henderson
3rd Sarah Muir
4th Angus D. MacColl
Also competing: Ben Duncan, Edinburgh. Gordon McCready of Paisley, Scotland, could not attend due to work commitments.
Alasdair Henderson had the best overall showing over all four events.
Dr. Angus MacDonald, Willie Morrison, and A. John Wilson judged all four events.
