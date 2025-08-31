Cameron Bonar goes a perfect five-for-five at Chatsworth

Chatsworth, England – August 31 2025 – Seventeen-year-old Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, had a perfect five firsts in five events in beautiful weather at the 2025 Chatsworth Country Fair, one of the premier solo piping events in the UK. With a total purse of more than £3500 at stake in the Open category, Chatsworth is one of the world’s most financially rewarding solo piping competitions.

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron Bonar, “A Piper’s Warning to his Master”

2nd Andrew Hall, Glasgow

3rd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

4th Zephan Knichel, Lynwood, Washington

5th Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland

6th Neil Esslemont, Aylesbury, England

7th David Rischmiller, Dunoon, Scotland

8th James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Roderick Livingstone

2/4 March

1st Cameron Bonar, “MacLean of Pennycross”

2nd Willie McCallum

3rd Dan Lyden

4th Neil Esslemont

5th Zephan Knichel

6th Andrew Hall

7th James MacHattie

8th David Rischmiller

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Roderick Livingstone

Strathspey & Reel

1st Cameron Bonar, “The Islay Ball,” “Alick C. MacGregor”

2nd Willie McCallum

3rd Dan Lyden

4th Neil Esslemont

5th Zephan Knichel

6th Andrew Hall

7th James MacHattie

8th David Rischmiller

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Roderick Livingstone

6/8 March

1st Cameron Bonar, “Old Adam”

2nd Willie McCallum

3rd Dan Lyden

4th James MacHattie

5th Neil Esslemont

6th Zephan Knichel

7th Andrew Hall

8th Anthony Doherty

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Roderick Livingstone

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron Bonar, Captain Geddes’s Turnabout,” “The Judges’ Dilemma”

2nd Willie McCallum

3rd James MacHattie

4th Andrew Hall

5th Zephan Knichel

6th Dan Lyden

7th Neil Esslemont

8th Anthony Doherty

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Roderick Livingstone