Cameron Bonar goes a perfect five-for-five at Chatsworth
Chatsworth, England – August 31 2025 – Seventeen-year-old Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, had a perfect five firsts in five events in beautiful weather at the 2025 Chatsworth Country Fair, one of the premier solo piping events in the UK. With a total purse of more than £3500 at stake in the Open category, Chatsworth is one of the world’s most financially rewarding solo piping competitions.
Piobaireachd
1st Cameron Bonar, “A Piper’s Warning to his Master”
2nd Andrew Hall, Glasgow
3rd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland
4th Zephan Knichel, Lynwood, Washington
5th Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland
6th Neil Esslemont, Aylesbury, England
7th David Rischmiller, Dunoon, Scotland
8th James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island
Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Roderick Livingstone
2/4 March
1st Cameron Bonar, “MacLean of Pennycross”
2nd Willie McCallum
3rd Dan Lyden
4th Neil Esslemont
5th Zephan Knichel
6th Andrew Hall
7th James MacHattie
8th David Rischmiller
Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Roderick Livingstone
Strathspey & Reel
1st Cameron Bonar, “The Islay Ball,” “Alick C. MacGregor”
2nd Willie McCallum
3rd Dan Lyden
4th Neil Esslemont
5th Zephan Knichel
6th Andrew Hall
7th James MacHattie
8th David Rischmiller
Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Roderick Livingstone
6/8 March
1st Cameron Bonar, “Old Adam”
2nd Willie McCallum
3rd Dan Lyden
4th James MacHattie
5th Neil Esslemont
6th Zephan Knichel
7th Andrew Hall
8th Anthony Doherty
Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Roderick Livingstone
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Cameron Bonar, Captain Geddes’s Turnabout,” “The Judges’ Dilemma”
2nd Willie McCallum
3rd James MacHattie
4th Andrew Hall
5th Zephan Knichel
6th Dan Lyden
7th Neil Esslemont
8th Anthony Doherty
Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Roderick Livingstone
