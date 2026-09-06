Cameron, Duncan, Durning, Muirhead do the business at Blairgrowrie
Blairgowrie, Scotland – August 6, 2026 – Roybridge, Scotland’s Sandy Cameron was the aggregate winner across the top Senior events at the annual Blairgowrie & Rattray Highland Games, where a total of 60 pipers competed in the various events.
Morla Bruce and Charlie Mack enjoyed excellent days in the Junior solo piping.
The event is extra-popular with pipers because of the typically excellent stewarding and organizing, and its strict adherence to Competing Pipers Association grading and hires only judges accredited by the UK’s Solo Piping Judges Association.
Temperatures were mild with light drizzle in the morning, but clearing up in the afternoon.
Senior
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Sandy Cameron
2nd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
3rd Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland
4th Eireann Cameron, Glasgow
Judges: Patricia Henderson, Peter Hunt
2/4 March
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland
3rd Bobby Allen, Glasgow
4th Sandy Cameron
Judges: Ian Duncan, Donald MacPhee
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sandy Cameron
2nd Jonathan Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland
3rd David Bruce, Edinburgh
4th Michael Fitzhenry, Glasgow
Judges: Ian Duncan, Donald MacPhee
B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Bobby Durning, Garland, Texas
2nd Gordon Barclay, Aberdeen, Scotland
3rd Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland
4th Dan Nevans, Glasgow
5th Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia
Judges: Robert Barnes, Robert Wallace
C-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Craig Muirhead, Bannockburn, Scotland
2nd Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts
3rd Scott Barrie
4th John Cameron
5th Gregor Grierson
Judges: Euan Anderson, Lewis Barclay
2/4 March
1st Kevin Low
2nd Scott Barrie
3rd Lewis Maxwell
4th Iain Simpson
Judges: Patricia Henderson, Peter Hunt
Strathspey & Reel
1st Lewis Maxwell
2nd Hugo MacPherson
3rd Gregor Grierson
4th Iain Simpson
Judges: Patricia Henderson, Peter Hunt
Junior
Under 18
Piobaireachd
1st Travis McLenna-Johnston
2nd Morla Bruce
3rd Charlie Mack
4th Lauren Bain
Judges: Derek Fraser, Murray Henderson
2/4 18 March
1st Charlie Mack
2nd Alasdair Bulloch
3rd Morla Bruce
4th Travis McKenna-Johnston
Judges: Derek Fraser, Murray Henderson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Charlie Mack
2nd Alasdair Bulloch
3rd Travis McLenna Johnston
4th Morla Bruce
Judges: Derek Fraser, Murray Henderson
Local Under 18
Piobaireachd
1st Morla Bruce
2nd Eilidh Squires
3rd Charlotte Roulins
Judges: Derek Fraser, Murray Henderson
2/4 March
1st Morla Bruce
2nd Ruairidh Weir
3rd Eilidh Squires
Judges: Derek Fraser, Murray Henderson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Morla Bruce
2nd Tom Clark
3rd Eilidh Squires
Judges: Derek Fraser, Murray Henderson
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