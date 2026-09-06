Cameron, Duncan, Durning, Muirhead do the business at Blairgrowrie

Blairgowrie, Scotland – August 6, 2026 – Roybridge, Scotland’s Sandy Cameron was the aggregate winner across the top Senior events at the annual Blairgowrie & Rattray Highland Games, where a total of 60 pipers competed in the various events.

Morla Bruce and Charlie Mack enjoyed excellent days in the Junior solo piping.

The event is extra-popular with pipers because of the typically excellent stewarding and organizing, and its strict adherence to Competing Pipers Association grading and hires only judges accredited by the UK’s Solo Piping Judges Association.

Temperatures were mild with light drizzle in the morning, but clearing up in the afternoon.

Senior

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Sandy Cameron

2nd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

3rd Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland

4th Eireann Cameron, Glasgow

Judges: Patricia Henderson, Peter Hunt

2/4 March

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland

3rd Bobby Allen, Glasgow

4th Sandy Cameron

Judges: Ian Duncan, Donald MacPhee

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sandy Cameron

2nd Jonathan Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland

3rd David Bruce, Edinburgh

4th Michael Fitzhenry, Glasgow

Judges: Ian Duncan, Donald MacPhee

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Bobby Durning, Garland, Texas

2nd Gordon Barclay, Aberdeen, Scotland

3rd Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland

4th Dan Nevans, Glasgow

5th Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia

Judges: Robert Barnes, Robert Wallace

C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Craig Muirhead, Bannockburn, Scotland

2nd Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts

3rd Scott Barrie

4th John Cameron

5th Gregor Grierson

Judges: Euan Anderson, Lewis Barclay

2/4 March

1st Kevin Low

2nd Scott Barrie

3rd Lewis Maxwell

4th Iain Simpson

Judges: Patricia Henderson, Peter Hunt

Strathspey & Reel

1st Lewis Maxwell

2nd Hugo MacPherson

3rd Gregor Grierson

4th Iain Simpson

Judges: Patricia Henderson, Peter Hunt

Junior

Under 18

Piobaireachd

1st Travis McLenna-Johnston

2nd Morla Bruce

3rd Charlie Mack

4th Lauren Bain

Judges: Derek Fraser, Murray Henderson

2/4 18 March

1st Charlie Mack

2nd Alasdair Bulloch

3rd Morla Bruce

4th Travis McKenna-Johnston

Judges: Derek Fraser, Murray Henderson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Charlie Mack

2nd Alasdair Bulloch

3rd Travis McLenna Johnston

4th Morla Bruce

Judges: Derek Fraser, Murray Henderson

Local Under 18

Piobaireachd

1st Morla Bruce

2nd Eilidh Squires

3rd Charlotte Roulins

Judges: Derek Fraser, Murray Henderson

2/4 March

1st Morla Bruce

2nd Ruairidh Weir

3rd Eilidh Squires

Judges: Derek Fraser, Murray Henderson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Morla Bruce

2nd Tom Clark

3rd Eilidh Squires

Judges: Derek Fraser, Murray Henderson