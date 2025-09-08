Big Ben right on time with overall trophy at 2025 Blairgowrie & Rattray Games

Blairgowrie, Scotland – September 7, 2025 – Winning both light Open music events, Ben Duncan of Edinburgh won the aggregate trophy in the senior events at the 2025 Blairgowrie & Rattray Highland Games, which featured the usual large entry of solo pipers for a final run through of tunes before the Northern Meeting at Inverness.

Sandy Cameron of Roy Bridge, Scotland, won the Open Piobaireachd, and Surrey, British Columbia’s Cameron Bonar won the B-Grade Piobaireachd.

The games require senior pipers to be members of the Competing Pipers Association and adjudicators to be members of the UK’s Solo Piping Judges Association. Both groups are expected to adhere to reciprocal policies that disallow pupils from playing for teachers and teachers from judging pupils.

The weather was challenging, with light showers throughout the morning and wet conditions in the afternoon.

Like most piping competitions organized by experienced pipers, Stuart Samson ensured that the events ran smoothly with excellent judging and stewarding.

Open

Piobaireachd (15 entered)

1st Sandy Cameron

2nd Willie Rowe, Fielding, New Zealand

3rd Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis, Missouri

4th Sarah Muir, Glasgow

Judges: Lewis Barclay, Murray Henderson

2/4 March (39 entered)

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Bobby Allen, Glasgow

3rd Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

4th Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany

Judges: Ian Duncan, Robert Wallace

Strathspey & Reel (39 entered)

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland

3rd Bobby Allen

4th Cameron Bonar

Judges: Ian Duncan, Robert Wallace

B-Grade Piobaireachd (24 entered)

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Bobby Durning, Carrolton, Texas

3rd Calum Carn, Wellington, New Zealand

4th Andrew Hall, Glasgow

5th Callum Wynd

Judges: Euan Anderson, Derek Fraser

C-Grade

Piobaireachd (18 entered)

1st John McElmurry, Pomeroy, Northern Ireland

2nd Catriona Norman

3rd Stuart Robinson, Galashiels, Scotland

4th Liam Nicolson, Sydney

5th Scott MacLean

Judges: Peter Hunt, Logan Tannock

MSR (20 entered)

1st Fraser Maitland

2nd John McElmurry

3rd Gregor MacDonald

4th Scott Garden

Judges: Robert Barnes, Jack Taylor

Junior

Under 18

Piobaireachd

1st Chris Drummond, Bathgate, Scotland

2nd Maggie McConnachie, Christchurch

3rd Douglas Baird, Torphichen, Scotland

4th Kai Hay, Buckhaven, Scotland

Judges: Robert Barnes, Jack Taylor

2/4 March

1st Douglas Baird

2nd Kai Hay

3rd Maggie McConnachie

4th Chris Drummond

Judges: Lewis Barclay, Murray Henderson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Kai Hay

2nd Chris Drummond

3rd Douglas Baird

4th Maggie McConnachie

Judges: Lewis Barclay, Murray Henderson