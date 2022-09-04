Ben Duncan continues run of success with perfect day at Blairgowrie & Rattray Games

Blairgowrie, Scotland – September 4, 2022 – Following the Braemar Gathering, Edinburgh’s Ben Duncan enjoyed his second overall trophy in as many days with a clean sweep of all the senior events at the Blairgowrie & Rattray Highland Games. There was a large entry, weathering heavy rain in the morning but dry and warm conditions in the afternoon.

Bobby Allen was the winner of the Jimmie MacGregor Quaich for the aggregate in the C-Grade events. The trophy is named in memory of the long-time organizer of the games, as well as numerous other solo piping contests. Murray Henderson took on the organization of the competition following MacGregor’s untimely passing in 2011. Stuart Samson has now stepped up to be the piping convenor of the popular contest, which adheres to Competing Pipers Association grading and adjudicators having to be a member of the Solo Piping Judges Association.

Premier/A-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Ben Duncan, “Beloved Scotland”

2nd Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland

3rd Innes Smith, Bridge of Allan, Scotland

Judge: Murray Henderson

Senior P/A/B Grade

March

1st Ben Duncan, “Bonnie Anne”

2nd Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland

3rd Willie Rowe, Rata, New Zealand

4th Calum Brown, Petercoulter, Scotland

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Iain Speirs

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ben Duncan, “Tulloch Castle,” “Miss Proud”

2nd Calum Brown

3rd Willie Rowe

4th Sandy Cameron

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Iain Speirs

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Willie Rowe

2nd Calum Brown

3rd Eireann Ianetta-MacKay, Perth, Scotland

4th Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

5th Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland

Judges: Ian Duncan, Derek Fraser

C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Bobby Allen, Glasgow

2nd Calum Kaye, Edinburgh

3rd Ross Connor, Campbeltown, Scotland

4th Christopher McLeish

5th James McPetrie

Judges: Allan Forbes, Peter Hunt

March

1st Bobby Allen

2nd James McPetrie, Aberdeen, Scotland

3rd Calum Kaye

4th Jeffrey Lawson, Aberdeen, Scotland

Judge: Murray Henderson

Strathspey & Reel

1st James McPetrie

2nd Calum Kaye

3rd Bobby Allen

4th Bruce Erskine

Judge: Murray Henderson