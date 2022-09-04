Ben Duncan continues run of success with perfect day at Blairgowrie & Rattray Games
Blairgowrie, Scotland – September 4, 2022 – Following the Braemar Gathering, Edinburgh’s Ben Duncan enjoyed his second overall trophy in as many days with a clean sweep of all the senior events at the Blairgowrie & Rattray Highland Games. There was a large entry, weathering heavy rain in the morning but dry and warm conditions in the afternoon.
Bobby Allen was the winner of the Jimmie MacGregor Quaich for the aggregate in the C-Grade events. The trophy is named in memory of the long-time organizer of the games, as well as numerous other solo piping contests. Murray Henderson took on the organization of the competition following MacGregor’s untimely passing in 2011. Stuart Samson has now stepped up to be the piping convenor of the popular contest, which adheres to Competing Pipers Association grading and adjudicators having to be a member of the Solo Piping Judges Association.
Premier/A-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Ben Duncan, “Beloved Scotland”
2nd Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland
3rd Innes Smith, Bridge of Allan, Scotland
Judge: Murray Henderson
Senior P/A/B Grade
March
1st Ben Duncan, “Bonnie Anne”
2nd Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland
3rd Willie Rowe, Rata, New Zealand
4th Calum Brown, Petercoulter, Scotland
Judges: Jimmy Banks, Iain Speirs
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ben Duncan, “Tulloch Castle,” “Miss Proud”
2nd Calum Brown
3rd Willie Rowe
4th Sandy Cameron
Judges: Jimmy Banks, Iain Speirs
B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Willie Rowe
2nd Calum Brown
3rd Eireann Ianetta-MacKay, Perth, Scotland
4th Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland
5th Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland
Judges: Ian Duncan, Derek Fraser
C-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Bobby Allen, Glasgow
2nd Calum Kaye, Edinburgh
3rd Ross Connor, Campbeltown, Scotland
4th Christopher McLeish
5th James McPetrie
Judges: Allan Forbes, Peter Hunt
March
1st Bobby Allen
2nd James McPetrie, Aberdeen, Scotland
3rd Calum Kaye
4th Jeffrey Lawson, Aberdeen, Scotland
Judge: Murray Henderson
Strathspey & Reel
1st James McPetrie
2nd Calum Kaye
3rd Bobby Allen
4th Bruce Erskine
Judge: Murray Henderson
