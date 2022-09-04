Results
September 04, 2022

Ben Duncan continues run of success with perfect day at Blairgowrie & Rattray Games

Ben Duncan getting the overall trophy from Stuart Samson at the 2022 Blairgowie & Rattray Highland Games.

Blairgowrie, Scotland – September 4, 2022 – Following the Braemar Gathering, Edinburgh’s Ben Duncan enjoyed his second overall trophy in as many days with a clean sweep of all the senior events at the Blairgowrie & Rattray Highland Games. There was a large entry, weathering heavy rain in the morning but dry and warm conditions in the afternoon.

Bobby Allen was the winner of the Jimmie MacGregor Quaich for the aggregate in the C-Grade events. The trophy is named in memory of the long-time organizer of the games, as well as numerous other solo piping contests. Murray Henderson took on the organization of the competition following MacGregor’s untimely passing in 2011. Stuart Samson has now stepped up to be the piping convenor of the popular contest, which adheres to Competing Pipers Association grading and adjudicators having to be a member of the Solo Piping Judges Association.

Premier/A-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Ben Duncan, “Beloved Scotland”
2nd Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland
3rd Innes Smith, Bridge of Allan, Scotland
Judge: Murray Henderson

Senior P/A/B Grade
March
1st Ben Duncan, “Bonnie Anne”
2nd Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland
3rd Willie Rowe, Rata, New Zealand
4th Calum Brown, Petercoulter, Scotland
Judges: Jimmy Banks, Iain Speirs

Strathspey & Reel
1st Ben Duncan, “Tulloch Castle,” “Miss Proud”
2nd Calum Brown
3rd Willie Rowe
4th Sandy Cameron
Judges: Jimmy Banks, Iain Speirs

B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Willie Rowe
2nd Calum Brown
3rd Eireann Ianetta-MacKay, Perth, Scotland
4th Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland
5th Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland
Judges: Ian Duncan, Derek Fraser

Murray Henderson (right) presents the Jimmie MacGregor Memorial Trophy for the overall C-Grade solo [piping to Bobby Allen.
C-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Bobby Allen, Glasgow
2nd Calum Kaye, Edinburgh
3rd Ross Connor, Campbeltown, Scotland
4th Christopher McLeish
5th James McPetrie
Judges: Allan Forbes, Peter Hunt

March
1st Bobby Allen
2nd James McPetrie, Aberdeen, Scotland
3rd Calum Kaye
4th Jeffrey Lawson, Aberdeen, Scotland
Judge: Murray Henderson

Strathspey & Reel
1st James McPetrie
2nd Calum Kaye
3rd Bobby Allen
4th Bruce Erskine
Judge: Murray Henderson

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
September 01, 2022
2022 Northern Meeting Day 1: USA’s Nick Hudson wins Gold Medal; Canada’s Alex Gandy first in Silver Star; NZ’s Willie Rowe takes Silver Medal; Scotland’s Alasdair Henderson wins A-Grade MSR 
News
August 31, 2022
Springbank springs back for September 17th return of Campbeltown invitational
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?