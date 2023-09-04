Muir, Gray and May take the big firsts at Blairgowrie
Blairgowrie, Scotland – September 3, 3023 – Results were mixed, with a different competitor winning every event at the annual Blairgowrie & Rattray Highland Games, which saw a strong turnout from solo pipers.
Piobaireachd
Premier & A-Grade
1st Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland
2nd Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland
3rd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
4th Darach Urquhart, Glasgow
Judge: Murray Henderson
B-Grade
1st Bobby Durning, Carrolton, Texas
2nd Campbell Wilson, Wellington, New Zealand
3rd Mike Fitzhenry, Glasgow
4th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
5th Bobby Allen, Glasgow
Judges: Robert Barnes, Derek Fraser
C-Grade
1st Finlay Frame, Fairlie, Scotland
2nd Kyle Cameron, Ullapool, Scotland
3rd Andrew Smith, Calgary
4th Alistair Brown, Ayr, Scotland
5th Fraser Maitland, Bishopton, Scotland
Judges: Patricia Henderson, Peter Hunt
Light Music
Open Premier / A-Grade / B-Grade
2/4 March
1st Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland
2nd Ben Duncan
3rd Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland
4th Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
Judges: Jimmy Banks, Jack Taylor
Strathspey & Reel
1st Cameron May
2nd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh
3rd Steven Gray
4th Bobby Durning
Judges: Jimmy Banks, Jack Taylor
C-Grade
2/4 March
1st Hector Munro
2nd Fraser Maitland
3rd Alistair Brown
4th Finlay Frame
Judge: Murray Henderson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Andrew Smith
2nd Alistair Brown
3rd Fraser Maitland
4th Hector Munro
Judge: Murray Henderson
