Worlds 2026 Friday: Grade 2 qualifiers form a 12-band Saturday final

Glasgow – August 14, 2026 – The first day of the 2026 World Pipe Band Championships enjoyed near-perfect weather: partly sunny, breezy, a high of about 20°C, and, best of all, no rain.

The 13 Grade 1 bands competed in a four-part MSR contest and an own-choice Medley event, the results kept under lock and key, to be compiled with the equivalent contests on Saturday to produce a final result.

Listeners were treated to several spectacular performances, particularly in the Medley event, suggesting the big prize could go to any one of five or even six bands.

Because Grade 2 entry exceeded 23 bands, two qualifying MSR heats were run, with the top six from each producing a 12-band Medley final on Saturday. Qualifying are (alphabetical order):

Bagad Cap Caval (Brittany)

Buchan Peterson (Scotland)

Bucksburn & District (Scotland)

Cascadia (USA)

Celtic (Nelson) (New Zealand)

Johnstone (Scotland)

North Stratton (Canada)

Pipe Band Club (Australia)

Royal Burgh of Annan (Scotland)

TEXO Deeside Caledonia (Scotland)

Uddingston (Scotland)

Ulster Scottish (USA)

For the first time in decades, a band from Northern Ireland will not compete in the Grade 2 final.

The various Juvenile grades were run in heats and finals. The Glasgow Green grounds were hoaching with kids’ bands and their top-grade instructors prepping for their events.

Stay tuned for more from the 2026 Worlds, coming soon.