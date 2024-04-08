Macalester College wins top prizes at Winnipeg Scottish Festival

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada – April 6, 2024 – The annual Winnipeg Scottish Festival kicked off the prairie competition season with a good attendance of bands from Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Macalester College pipe bands from St. Paul, Minnesota, which won both of the Grade 3 events in the top grade contests. The day included a special tribute to the recently passed P-M Robert Stankey, a long-time contributor to piping in Manitoba as a player, pipe-major and highly dedicated youth instructor with the Lord Selkirk Robert Fraser Memorial Pipe Band in Winnipeg.

The thirtieth-anniversary event was held indoors at Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg and had a full schedule of amateur solo events in the morning and bands performing in the afternoon.

Grade 3 (three competed)

Medley

1st Macalester College College (1,1,1,1)

2nd St. Andrew’s, Winnipeg (3,2,2,2) EP

3rd Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders (2,2,3,3)

MSR

1st Macalester College (1,2,1,1)

2nd Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders (2,1,3,3)

3rd St. Andrew’s, Winnipeg (3,3,2,2)

Grade 4 (four competed)

Medley

1st St. Andrew’s, Winnipeg (1,1,1,1)

2nd Lord Selkirk Robert Fraser Memorial (2,3,2,2)

3rd Conservatory of Performing Arts, Regina (3,2,3,3,)

4th Regina Police Service (4,4,4,4)

March Medley

1st Conservatory of Performing Arts, Regina (1,1,2,2)

2nd Lord Selkirk Robert Fraser Memorial (3,2,1,1)

3rd St Andrew’s, Winnipeg (2,2,3,3,)

4th Regina Police Service (4,4,4,4)

Grade 5

March Medley

1st Macalester College (1,1,1,1)

2nd Clandeboye (2,2,2,2)

Judges for all events were Peter Aumonier and Grahame McCombe (piping), Sean Johnston (drumming), and John Fisher (ensemble).

