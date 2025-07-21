Results
July 21, 2025

Macalester College wins at Macalester College at 2025 Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games

St. Paul, Minnesota – July 19, 2025 – The Macalester College Pipe Band won Grade 3, the top-contested band event at the 2025 Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games, held on the campus of Macalester College, one of the top-ranked liberal arts colleges in the world. Macalester College President Dr. Sue Rivera presented the band with the President’s Jug.

Anthony St. Clair was the overall winner in the Amateur Grade 2 piping, and Bill McKee got the aggregate in the Grade 1 snare drumming, the highest-contested solo grades.

Macalester College Pipe Band competing at Macalester College college.

Bands
Grade 3
Medley
1st Macalester College (1,1,1,1)
2nd Turlach Ur (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Derek Milloy, Mike Kotch (piping); A. Miller (drumming); Lynda MacKay (ensemble)

MSR
1st Macalester College (1,1,1,1)
2nd Turlach Ur (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Derek Milloy, Mike Kotch (piping); A. Miller (drumming); Lynda MacKay (ensemble)

Grade 4 winners Kansas City St. Andrew

Grade 4
Medley
1st Kansas City St. Andrew (2,3,1,1)
2nd Brian Boru Irish (1,2,3,2)
3rd Thunder Bay (3,1,2,3)
Judges: Derek Milloy, Mike Kotch (piping); A. Miller (drumming); Lynda MacKay (ensemble)

MSR
1st Kansas City St. Andrew (2,2,1,1)
2nd Brian Boru Irish (1,1,3,3)
3rd Thunder Bay (3,3,2,2)
Judges: Derek Milloy, Mike Kotch (piping); A. Miller (drumming); Lynda MacKay (ensemble)

Brian Boru Irish

Grade 5 (March Medley
1st Macalester College (2,2,1,1)
2nd Rochester Caledonia (1,1,2,2)
Judges: Derek Milloy, Mike Kotch (piping); A. Miller (drumming); Lynda MacKay (ensemble)

Solo Piping
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
Stella Jacoby
Comments: Derek Milloy

2/4 March
1st Anthony St. Clair
2nd Orin Weiss
3rd Justice Peterson
4th Katie Brady
5th Stella Jacoby
6th Sebastião Ribeiro
Judge: Mike Kotch

Strathspey & Reel
1st Chris Grenke
2nd Anthony St. Clair
3rd Stella Jacoby
4th Justice Peterson
5th Tak Tang
6th Orin Weiss
Judge: Mike Kotch

Jig
1st Anthony St. Clair
2nd Katie Brady
3rd Justice Peterson
4th Chris Grenke
5th Tak Tang
6th Orin Weiss
Judge: Lynda MacKay

Solo Snare Drumming
Grade 1
MSR
1st Susan Shoemaker
2nd Bill McKee
Judge: A. Miller

Hornpipe & Jig
Bill McKee
Comments: A. Miller

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
July 18, 2025
William Donaldson unveils “Pìobaireachd (Pibroch) – The Classic Scores” online resource
Subscribers
July 17, 2025
Eric Rigler: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 4
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?