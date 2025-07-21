Macalester College wins at Macalester College at 2025 Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games

St. Paul, Minnesota – July 19, 2025 – The Macalester College Pipe Band won Grade 3, the top-contested band event at the 2025 Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games, held on the campus of Macalester College, one of the top-ranked liberal arts colleges in the world. Macalester College President Dr. Sue Rivera presented the band with the President’s Jug.

Anthony St. Clair was the overall winner in the Amateur Grade 2 piping, and Bill McKee got the aggregate in the Grade 1 snare drumming, the highest-contested solo grades.

Bands

Grade 3

Medley

1st Macalester College (1,1,1,1)

2nd Turlach Ur (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Derek Milloy, Mike Kotch (piping); A. Miller (drumming); Lynda MacKay (ensemble)

MSR

1st Macalester College (1,1,1,1)

2nd Turlach Ur (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Derek Milloy, Mike Kotch (piping); A. Miller (drumming); Lynda MacKay (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Kansas City St. Andrew (2,3,1,1)

2nd Brian Boru Irish (1,2,3,2)

3rd Thunder Bay (3,1,2,3)

Judges: Derek Milloy, Mike Kotch (piping); A. Miller (drumming); Lynda MacKay (ensemble)

MSR

1st Kansas City St. Andrew (2,2,1,1)

2nd Brian Boru Irish (1,1,3,3)

3rd Thunder Bay (3,3,2,2)

Judges: Derek Milloy, Mike Kotch (piping); A. Miller (drumming); Lynda MacKay (ensemble)

Grade 5 (March Medley

1st Macalester College (2,2,1,1)

2nd Rochester Caledonia (1,1,2,2)

Judges: Derek Milloy, Mike Kotch (piping); A. Miller (drumming); Lynda MacKay (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

Stella Jacoby

Comments: Derek Milloy

2/4 March

1st Anthony St. Clair

2nd Orin Weiss

3rd Justice Peterson

4th Katie Brady

5th Stella Jacoby

6th Sebastião Ribeiro

Judge: Mike Kotch

Strathspey & Reel

1st Chris Grenke

2nd Anthony St. Clair

3rd Stella Jacoby

4th Justice Peterson

5th Tak Tang

6th Orin Weiss

Judge: Mike Kotch

Jig

1st Anthony St. Clair

2nd Katie Brady

3rd Justice Peterson

4th Chris Grenke

5th Tak Tang

6th Orin Weiss

Judge: Lynda MacKay

Solo Snare Drumming

Grade 1

MSR

1st Susan Shoemaker

2nd Bill McKee

Judge: A. Miller

Hornpipe & Jig

Bill McKee

Comments: A. Miller