Macalester College wins at Macalester College at 2025 Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games
St. Paul, Minnesota – July 19, 2025 – The Macalester College Pipe Band won Grade 3, the top-contested band event at the 2025 Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games, held on the campus of Macalester College, one of the top-ranked liberal arts colleges in the world. Macalester College President Dr. Sue Rivera presented the band with the President’s Jug.
Anthony St. Clair was the overall winner in the Amateur Grade 2 piping, and Bill McKee got the aggregate in the Grade 1 snare drumming, the highest-contested solo grades.
Bands
Grade 3
Medley
1st Macalester College (1,1,1,1)
2nd Turlach Ur (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Derek Milloy, Mike Kotch (piping); A. Miller (drumming); Lynda MacKay (ensemble)
MSR
1st Macalester College (1,1,1,1)
2nd Turlach Ur (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Derek Milloy, Mike Kotch (piping); A. Miller (drumming); Lynda MacKay (ensemble)
Grade 4
Medley
1st Kansas City St. Andrew (2,3,1,1)
2nd Brian Boru Irish (1,2,3,2)
3rd Thunder Bay (3,1,2,3)
Judges: Derek Milloy, Mike Kotch (piping); A. Miller (drumming); Lynda MacKay (ensemble)
MSR
1st Kansas City St. Andrew (2,2,1,1)
2nd Brian Boru Irish (1,1,3,3)
3rd Thunder Bay (3,3,2,2)
Judges: Derek Milloy, Mike Kotch (piping); A. Miller (drumming); Lynda MacKay (ensemble)
Grade 5 (March Medley
1st Macalester College (2,2,1,1)
2nd Rochester Caledonia (1,1,2,2)
Judges: Derek Milloy, Mike Kotch (piping); A. Miller (drumming); Lynda MacKay (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
Stella Jacoby
Comments: Derek Milloy
2/4 March
1st Anthony St. Clair
2nd Orin Weiss
3rd Justice Peterson
4th Katie Brady
5th Stella Jacoby
6th Sebastião Ribeiro
Judge: Mike Kotch
Strathspey & Reel
1st Chris Grenke
2nd Anthony St. Clair
3rd Stella Jacoby
4th Justice Peterson
5th Tak Tang
6th Orin Weiss
Judge: Mike Kotch
Jig
1st Anthony St. Clair
2nd Katie Brady
3rd Justice Peterson
4th Chris Grenke
5th Tak Tang
6th Orin Weiss
Judge: Lynda MacKay
Solo Snare Drumming
Grade 1
MSR
1st Susan Shoemaker
2nd Bill McKee
Judge: A. Miller
Hornpipe & Jig
Bill McKee
Comments: A. Miller
