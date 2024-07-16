Macalester College wins eponymous contest before heading to Scotland

St. Paul, Minnesota – July 13, 2024 – In honour of the 150th anniversary of the liberal arts institution’s founding, the Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games returned to the Macalester College campus for the first time since 2003. The Macalester College Pipe Band took the top prize, the last event before the band competes at the European and World Championships in Scotland for the first time in its 75-year history. It was the band’s seventh win out of the last nine events dating back to 2023.

Following the solo piping contest, the games were officially opened with the noontime Parade of Scots, led by newly-elected Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games president Allie Lewis and Macalester College president Dr. Suzanne Rivera. They were joined onstage by Pat Freeberg, former pipe-major of the Macalester College Pipe Band and class of 1956 graduate.

Despite a 30-minute lightning delay, a large crowd took in performances by seven competing bands held on the shady amphitheater against the backdrop of Old Main, the first building erected on campus in 1884.

Bands

Grade 3

Medley

1st Macalester College (1,1,1,1)

2nd Turlach Ur (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Lynda MacKay, Mike Kotch (piping); Alex Kuldell (drumming); Andrew Walker (ensemble)

MSR

1st Macalester College (2,1,1,1)

2nd Turlach Ur (1,2,2,2)

Judges: Lynda MacKay, Mike Kotch (piping); Alex Kuldell (drumming); Andrew Walker (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Brian Boru (1,1,2,1)

2nd Thunder Bay (2,2,1,2)

Judges: Lynda MacKay, Mike Kotch (piping); Alex Kuldell (drumming); Andrew Walker (ensemble)

MSR

1st Brian Boru (1,1,2,1)

2nd Thunder Bay (2,2,1,2)

Judges: Lynda MacKay, Mike Kotch (piping); Alex Kuldell (drumming); Andrew Walker (ensemble)

Grade 5 (march medley)

1st Kansas City St. Andrew (1,1,2,1)

2nd Macalester College 5 (3,3,1,2)

3rd Turlach Ur 5 (2,2,3,3)

Judges: Lynda MacKay, Mike Kotch (piping); Alex Kuldell (drumming); Andrew Walker (ensemble)