Results
June 15, 2024

St. Thomas Alumni wins Chicago

St. Thomas Alumni competing in the Grade 1 Medley at the 2024 Chicago Highland Games.

Wheaton, Illinois – June 14-15, 2024 – St. Thomas Alumni of Houston were the big winners at the 2024 Chicago Highland Games, winning Grade 1 against Florida’s City of Dunedin in warm and sunny weather at DuPage County Fairgrounds on the north side of the city. A total of 41 bands entered the five grades at the competition.

Under Midwest Pipe Band Association sanctioning, judges used headsets and verbal comments, uploaded in real-time to the cloud, with results input and produced automatically, bands able to listen to comments immediately after the results.

The event had three circles for bands. Five associations were represented in the judging, with three from the RSPBA

Throughout the two days of solo and band events, competitors had to watch out for a somewhat surreal situation with an infestation of cicadas, large and noisy bugs of “Brood XII,” that tended to land on startled players from time to time, apparently attracted to the drone sound.

All results are aggregate:

Grade 1
1st St. Thomas Alumni
2nd City of Dunedin
Drumming: St. Thomas Alumni
Mid-section: St. Thomas Alumni

Grade 2
1st Ulster Scottish
2nd MacMillan
3rd Cascadia
4th Great Lakes
Drumming : Ulster Scottish
Mid-section: Ulster Scottish

Grade 3
1st Vale United
2nd Macalester College
3rd Westminster
4th St. Andrew’s Winnipeg
Drumming: Vale United
Mid section: Westminster

Grade 4
1st 87th Cleveland
2nd Chicago Stockyard Kilty
3rd Madison
4th Dundee Scottish
Drumming: 87th Cleveland

Grade 5
1st Kansas City
2nd Capitol City
3rd Oklahoma Fire
4th Memphis
Drumming: Chicago Celtic 

Stay tuned for more details from Chicago soon

 

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
June 11, 2024
It’s Dr. Maxwell: drumming great receives honourary degree from Simon Fraser University
News
June 10, 2024
BCPA once again turns grief to gratitude with refocus on bass and tenors and new Brittany Angeltvedt Memorial Trophy
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?