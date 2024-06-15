St. Thomas Alumni wins Chicago

Wheaton, Illinois – June 14-15, 2024 – St. Thomas Alumni of Houston were the big winners at the 2024 Chicago Highland Games, winning Grade 1 against Florida’s City of Dunedin in warm and sunny weather at DuPage County Fairgrounds on the north side of the city. A total of 41 bands entered the five grades at the competition.

Under Midwest Pipe Band Association sanctioning, judges used headsets and verbal comments, uploaded in real-time to the cloud, with results input and produced automatically, bands able to listen to comments immediately after the results.

The event had three circles for bands. Five associations were represented in the judging, with three from the RSPBA

Throughout the two days of solo and band events, competitors had to watch out for a somewhat surreal situation with an infestation of cicadas, large and noisy bugs of “Brood XII,” that tended to land on startled players from time to time, apparently attracted to the drone sound.

All results are aggregate:

Grade 1

1st St. Thomas Alumni

2nd City of Dunedin

Drumming: St. Thomas Alumni

Mid-section: St. Thomas Alumni

Grade 2

1st Ulster Scottish

2nd MacMillan

3rd Cascadia

4th Great Lakes

Drumming : Ulster Scottish

Mid-section: Ulster Scottish

Grade 3

1st Vale United

2nd Macalester College

3rd Westminster

4th St. Andrew’s Winnipeg

Drumming: Vale United

Mid section: Westminster

Grade 4

1st 87th Cleveland

2nd Chicago Stockyard Kilty

3rd Madison

4th Dundee Scottish

Drumming: 87th Cleveland

Grade 5

1st Kansas City

2nd Capitol City

3rd Oklahoma Fire

4th Memphis

Drumming: Chicago Celtic

Stay tuned for more details from Chicago soon