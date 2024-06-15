St. Thomas Alumni wins Chicago
Wheaton, Illinois – June 14-15, 2024 – St. Thomas Alumni of Houston were the big winners at the 2024 Chicago Highland Games, winning Grade 1 against Florida’s City of Dunedin in warm and sunny weather at DuPage County Fairgrounds on the north side of the city. A total of 41 bands entered the five grades at the competition.
Under Midwest Pipe Band Association sanctioning, judges used headsets and verbal comments, uploaded in real-time to the cloud, with results input and produced automatically, bands able to listen to comments immediately after the results.
The event had three circles for bands. Five associations were represented in the judging, with three from the RSPBA
Throughout the two days of solo and band events, competitors had to watch out for a somewhat surreal situation with an infestation of cicadas, large and noisy bugs of “Brood XII,” that tended to land on startled players from time to time, apparently attracted to the drone sound.
All results are aggregate:
Grade 1
1st St. Thomas Alumni
2nd City of Dunedin
Drumming: St. Thomas Alumni
Mid-section: St. Thomas Alumni
Grade 2
1st Ulster Scottish
2nd MacMillan
3rd Cascadia
4th Great Lakes
Drumming : Ulster Scottish
Mid-section: Ulster Scottish
Grade 3
1st Vale United
2nd Macalester College
3rd Westminster
4th St. Andrew’s Winnipeg
Drumming: Vale United
Mid section: Westminster
Grade 4
1st 87th Cleveland
2nd Chicago Stockyard Kilty
3rd Madison
4th Dundee Scottish
Drumming: 87th Cleveland
Grade 5
1st Kansas City
2nd Capitol City
3rd Oklahoma Fire
4th Memphis
Drumming: Chicago Celtic
Stay tuned for more details from Chicago soon
