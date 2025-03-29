Results
March 29, 2025

Kerr McQuillan wins 2025 Scottish Solo Snare Championship

Kerr McQuillan, 2025 Scottish Solo Snare Drumming Champion

Livingston, Scotland—March 29, 2025—Kerr McQuillan received two first places from the two judges to win the 2025 Scottish Solo Snare Drumming Championship held at Inveralmond Community High School and organized by the Lothian & Borders Branch of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association.

The top six from the contest qualify for the semi-final of the World Solo Drumming Championship in October. Cam Lawson had already qualified, so seventh-place finisher Robbie Pate gets in.

The event is part of the RSPBA’s league championship series, which consists of eight events. The series culminates with the World Solo Drumming Championship, with aggregate points determining the year’s overall league champion.

MSR
1st Kerr McQuillan, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (1,1)
2nd Craig Lawrie, Uddingston (2,3) (AP)
3rd Jake Jörgensen, ScottishPower (3,2)
4th Gavin Orr, Johnston (4,4)
5th Cameron Lawson, Inveraray & District (5,5)
6th Darren Brown, Inveraray & District (6,6)
7th Robbie Pate, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (7,8)
8th Loran Cunnigham, Denny & Dunipace (9,7)
9th Bruce Smith, Denny & Dunipace (8,9)
10th Scott Coyle, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (10,10)
11th Craig Shanks, Coalburn IOR (12,11) (AP)
12th Elizabeth Shaw, Roay Burgh of Annan (11,12)
Judges: Paul Brown, Alex Dudgeon

 

