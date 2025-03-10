Blair Brown wins 2025 RSPBA PacRim Solo Drumming Championship
Burnaby, British Columbia—March 8, 2025—Winning both the MSR and Hornpipe & Jig events, Blair Brown from Grade 1 St. Thomas Alumni was the overall winner of the 2025 Pacific Rim Solo Snare Drumming Championship against eight other contestants.
The top four in the MSR event, which is managed strictly by the RSPBA and must use RSPBA-accredited judges, qualify for the semi-final of the World Solo Snare Drumming Championship in Glasgow in October.
By winning the MSR, Brown also gained the J. Reid Maxwell Medal.
The event was held on the campus of Simon Fraser University and organized by the British Columbia Pipers’ Association and the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association.
Overall
1st Blair Brown ($1000)
2nd Robert Graham, Cascadia ($500)
3rd Eric MacNeill, City of Dunedin ($250)
RSPBA MSR
1st Blair Brown ($500)
2nd Eric MacNeil ($300)
3rd Robert Graham ($200
4th Kyle Wallis, Simon Fraser University
5th Eli Fugate, St. Laurence O’Toole
6th Jake Mix, Simon Fraser University
Judges: Greg Dinsdale, Mark Wilson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Blair Brown ($500)
2nd Eli Fugate ($300)
3rd Robert Graham ($200)
Judges: Duncan Millar, John Millar
Under 18
MSR
1st Malcolm Fuller
2nd Tommi McAndrew
3rd Keiran Stephen
4th Maiya Frick
Judges: Kyla MacNeil, Duncan Millar
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Tommi McAndrew
2nd Malcolm Fuller
3rd Keiran Stephen
Judges: John Fisher, Greg Dinsdale
Under 16
MSR
1st Megan Millar
2nd Aiden Huston
Judges: John Fisher, Mark Wilson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Megan Millar
2nd Aiden Huston
Judges: Greg Dinsdale, Kyla MacNeil
