Blair Brown wins 2025 RSPBA PacRim Solo Drumming Championship

Burnaby, British Columbia—March 8, 2025—Winning both the MSR and Hornpipe & Jig events, Blair Brown from Grade 1 St. Thomas Alumni was the overall winner of the 2025 Pacific Rim Solo Snare Drumming Championship against eight other contestants.

The top four in the MSR event, which is managed strictly by the RSPBA and must use RSPBA-accredited judges, qualify for the semi-final of the World Solo Snare Drumming Championship in Glasgow in October.

By winning the MSR, Brown also gained the J. Reid Maxwell Medal.

The event was held on the campus of Simon Fraser University and organized by the British Columbia Pipers’ Association and the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association.

Overall

1st Blair Brown ($1000)

2nd Robert Graham, Cascadia ($500)

3rd Eric MacNeill, City of Dunedin ($250)

RSPBA MSR

1st Blair Brown ($500)

2nd Eric MacNeil ($300)

3rd Robert Graham ($200

4th Kyle Wallis, Simon Fraser University

5th Eli Fugate, St. Laurence O’Toole

6th Jake Mix, Simon Fraser University

Judges: Greg Dinsdale, Mark Wilson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Blair Brown ($500)

2nd Eli Fugate ($300)

3rd Robert Graham ($200)

Judges: Duncan Millar, John Millar

Under 18

MSR

1st Malcolm Fuller

2nd Tommi McAndrew

3rd Keiran Stephen

4th Maiya Frick

Judges: Kyla MacNeil, Duncan Millar

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Tommi McAndrew

2nd Malcolm Fuller

3rd Keiran Stephen

Judges: John Fisher, Greg Dinsdale

Under 16

MSR

1st Megan Millar

2nd Aiden Huston

Judges: John Fisher, Mark Wilson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Megan Millar

2nd Aiden Huston

Judges: Greg Dinsdale, Kyla MacNeil