BC Games: Blair Brown wins Maxwell Medal; Brittany Angelveldt Mid-Section Trophy awarded

Coquitlam, British Columbia – June 15, 2024 – Blair Brown was the winner of the Reid Maxwell Medal and the Pacific Rim Championship for Open Solo Sare Drumming; Alan Bevan took the overall Open solo piping prize; and Robert Malcolm Memorial 3 was first overall, winning the aggregate Grade 3 prize in the top contested band event at the annual ScotFest BC Highland Games. Twelve bands and 110 solo contestants participated.

Brown also gained another free pass into the Semi-Final of the World Solo Drumming Championships in Glasgow in October.

British Columbia Pipers Association bass and tenor judge Mackenzie Baranov awarded the new Brittany Angelveldt Trophy to the best mid-section in each grade.

Bands

Grade 1

Medley

1st Simon Fraser University

Judges: Robert Menzies, Angus MacPherson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); David Brown (ensemble)

MSR

1st Simon Fraser University

Judges: Robert Menzies, Angus MacPherson, David Brown, James Beaumont

Brittany Angelveldt Trophy for Best Mid-Section: Simon Fraser University

Grade 3

Medley

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 3

2nd Greighlan Crossing Pipe Band

3rd Keith Highlanders 3

Judges: Sandy Reid, Angus MacPherson (piping); David Brown (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)

MSR

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 3

2nd Greighlan Crossing Pipe Band

3rd Keith Highlanders 3

Judges: Robert Menzies, Hazel Osbourne (piping); David Brown (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)

Brittany Angelveldt Trophy for Best Mid-Section: Keith Highlanders

Grade 4

Medley

1st Greater Victoria Police

2nd Northwest Junior

3rd Keith Highlanders 4

4th White Spot 4

5th Kamloops Society

6th Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

Judges: Robert Menzies, Hazel Osbourne (piping); David Brown (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)

MSR

1st Greater Victoria Police

2nd White Spot 4

3rd Northwest Junior

4th Keith Highlanders 4

5th Kamloops Society

6th Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

Judges: Sandy Reid, Hazel Osbourne (piping); John Fisher (drumming); David Brown (ensemble)

Brittany Angelveldt Trophy for Best Mid-Section: Greater Victoria Police

Grade 5

Quick Marches Set

1st White Spot 5

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 5

Judges: Sandy Reid, Hazel Osbourne (piping); John Fisher (drumming); David Brown (ensemble)

Brittany Angelveldt Trophy for Best Mid-Section: White Spot 5

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Craig Sutherland

2nd Alan Bevan

3rd Zephan Knichel

4th Callum Bevan

5th Alastair Lee

6th Sandy Adams

Judge: James Beaumont

MSR

1st Alan Bevan

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Craig Sutherland

4th Alastair Lee

5th Cameron Bonar

6th Sandy Adams

Judge: Robert Menzies

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Alan Bevan

3rd Alastair Lee

4th Alistair Bevan

5th Callum Bevan

6th Craig Sutherland

Judge: Angus MacPherson

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Colin Forrest

2nd Liam Forrest

3rd Colin Richdale

4th Connor Eckert

5th Jeff Rowell

6th Malachi Wonder

Judge: Kevin McLean

MSR

1st Connor Eckert

2nd Colin Forrest

3rd Liam Forrest

4th Liam Boyle

5th Jeff Rowell

6th Brennan Foley

Judge: John Sutherland

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Liam Forrest

2nd Brennan Foley

3rd Connor Eckert

4th Liam Boyle

5th Jeff Rowell

6th George Panagiotou

Judge: Hazel Osbourne

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Brittany Crooks

2nd Alex Evans

3rd Marcus Range

4th Nate Linsley

5th Grace Barnes

6th Alexandra Lye

Judge: Blair Cooper

MSR

1st Marcus Range

2nd Ian MacPhail

3rd Grace Barnes

4th Brittany Crooks

5th Ailsa Wilson

6th Alex Evans

Judge: Sandy Reid

Jig

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Ian MacPhail

3rd Ailsa Wilson

4th Tyler Coleman

5th Nate Linsley

6th Alexandra Lye

Judge: John Sutherland

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Adi Moss-Sheth

2nd Jayne Ferlitsch

3rd Andrew Moore

4th Tim Riddle

5th Jacob Robertson

6th Val Gray

Judge: James Beaumont

2/4 March

1st Kevin Maloney

2nd Adi Moss-Sheth

3rd Andrew Moore

4th Jacob Robertson

5th Lawson Schubert

6th Jayne Ferlitsch

Judge: Hazel Osbourne

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jacob Takken

2nd Andrew Moore

3rd Adi Moss-Sheth

4th Jayne Ferlitsch

5th Jacob Robertson

6th Kevin Maloney

Judge: Derek Milloy

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Sean Underwood

2nd Gavin Calder

3rd Eden Svangtun

4th Gavin Syme

5th Elijah Levangie

6th Tim Riddle

Judge: Derek Milloy

Strathspey & Reel

1st Gavin Calder

2nd Keelan Allen

3rd Mairi Lister

4th Elijah Levangie

5th Heather Mcfarlane

6th Keira Maloney

Judge: Sandy Reid

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Maeve Ross

2nd Evan Markus

3rd Joe Williamson

4th Zachary Robertson

5th Shona Lister

6th Keefe McWilliams

Judge: James Beaumont

Slow Air

1st Maeve Ross

2nd Keefe McWilliams

3rd Zachary Robertson

4th Shona Lister

5th Austin Watts

6th Evan Markus

Judge: Angus MacPherson

Adult

2/4 March

1st Doug Gardner

2nd Cynthia Byrne

3rd Sean Maloney

4th Steve Barnes

Judge: Derek Milloy

Strathspey & Reel

1st Doug Gardner

2nd Steve Barnes

3rd Cynthia Byrne

4th Sean Maloney

Judge: Robert Menzies

Solo Drumming

Snare

Pacific Rim Championship

1st Blair Brown

2nd Cameron Lawson

3rd Eli Fugate

Judges: David Brown, Duncan Millar

Open

MSR

1st Blair Brown

2nd Cameron Lawson

3rd Eli Fugate

Judge: John Fisher

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Blair Brown

2nd Cameron Lawson

3rd Jake Mix

Judge: David Brown

Grade 1

MSR

1st Megan Millar

2nd Malcolm Fuller

3rd Sam Linsley

Judge: David Brown

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Megan Millar

2nd Mackenzie Wang

3rd Malcolm Fuller

Judge: Kyla MacNeil

Grade 2

MSR

1st Erin Allen

2nd Hope Barnes

Judge: John Fisher

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Erin Allen

Judge: Kyla MacNeil

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Jayce Edetsberger

Judge: Kyla MacNeil

6/8 March

1st Jayce Edetsberger

Judge: John Fisher

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Gabriel Evans

2nd Sean Wilson

3rd Madeleine Ferrie

4th Taylor Esch

5th Aiden Huston

6th Samuel Lawler

Judge: John Fisher

6/8 March

1st Maiya Frick

2nd Aiden Huston

3rd Gabriel Evans

4th Reilly Svangtun

5th Taylor Esch

6th Madeleine Ferrie

Judge: Kyla MacNeil

Tenor

Open

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Mitchell Olding

Judge: Mackenzie Baranova

MSR

1st Mitchell Olding

Judge: Mackenzie Baranova

Intermediate

6/8 March

1st Cooper Hossack

Judge: Mackenzie Baranova

MSR

1st Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Mackenzie Baranova

Beginner

Novice

2/4 March

1st Rowan Richdale

2nd Sienna Ferrell

3rd Sara Mihailoff

4th Cianna Starycki

5th Arthur Panagiotou

Judge: Mackenzie Baranova

6/8 March

1st Sienna Ferrell

2nd Cianna Starycki

3rd Rowan Richdale

4th Sara Mihailoff

5th Tessabell Sheldon

Judge: Mackenzie Baranova