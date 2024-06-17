BC Games: Blair Brown wins Maxwell Medal; Brittany Angelveldt Mid-Section Trophy awarded
Coquitlam, British Columbia – June 15, 2024 – Blair Brown was the winner of the Reid Maxwell Medal and the Pacific Rim Championship for Open Solo Sare Drumming; Alan Bevan took the overall Open solo piping prize; and Robert Malcolm Memorial 3 was first overall, winning the aggregate Grade 3 prize in the top contested band event at the annual ScotFest BC Highland Games. Twelve bands and 110 solo contestants participated.
Brown also gained another free pass into the Semi-Final of the World Solo Drumming Championships in Glasgow in October.
British Columbia Pipers Association bass and tenor judge Mackenzie Baranov awarded the new Brittany Angelveldt Trophy to the best mid-section in each grade.
Bands
Grade 1
Medley
1st Simon Fraser University
Judges: Robert Menzies, Angus MacPherson (piping); John Fisher (drumming); David Brown (ensemble)
MSR
1st Simon Fraser University
Judges: Robert Menzies, Angus MacPherson, David Brown, James Beaumont
Brittany Angelveldt Trophy for Best Mid-Section: Simon Fraser University
Grade 3
Medley
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 3
2nd Greighlan Crossing Pipe Band
3rd Keith Highlanders 3
Judges: Sandy Reid, Angus MacPherson (piping); David Brown (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)
MSR
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 3
2nd Greighlan Crossing Pipe Band
3rd Keith Highlanders 3
Judges: Robert Menzies, Hazel Osbourne (piping); David Brown (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)
Brittany Angelveldt Trophy for Best Mid-Section: Keith Highlanders
Grade 4
Medley
1st Greater Victoria Police
2nd Northwest Junior
3rd Keith Highlanders 4
4th White Spot 4
5th Kamloops Society
6th Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
Judges: Robert Menzies, Hazel Osbourne (piping); David Brown (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)
MSR
1st Greater Victoria Police
2nd White Spot 4
3rd Northwest Junior
4th Keith Highlanders 4
5th Kamloops Society
6th Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
Judges: Sandy Reid, Hazel Osbourne (piping); John Fisher (drumming); David Brown (ensemble)
Brittany Angelveldt Trophy for Best Mid-Section: Greater Victoria Police
Grade 5
Quick Marches Set
1st White Spot 5
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 5
Judges: Sandy Reid, Hazel Osbourne (piping); John Fisher (drumming); David Brown (ensemble)
Brittany Angelveldt Trophy for Best Mid-Section: White Spot 5
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Craig Sutherland
2nd Alan Bevan
3rd Zephan Knichel
4th Callum Bevan
5th Alastair Lee
6th Sandy Adams
Judge: James Beaumont
MSR
1st Alan Bevan
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd Craig Sutherland
4th Alastair Lee
5th Cameron Bonar
6th Sandy Adams
Judge: Robert Menzies
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Alan Bevan
3rd Alastair Lee
4th Alistair Bevan
5th Callum Bevan
6th Craig Sutherland
Judge: Angus MacPherson
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Colin Forrest
2nd Liam Forrest
3rd Colin Richdale
4th Connor Eckert
5th Jeff Rowell
6th Malachi Wonder
Judge: Kevin McLean
MSR
1st Connor Eckert
2nd Colin Forrest
3rd Liam Forrest
4th Liam Boyle
5th Jeff Rowell
6th Brennan Foley
Judge: John Sutherland
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Forrest
2nd Brennan Foley
3rd Connor Eckert
4th Liam Boyle
5th Jeff Rowell
6th George Panagiotou
Judge: Hazel Osbourne
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Brittany Crooks
2nd Alex Evans
3rd Marcus Range
4th Nate Linsley
5th Grace Barnes
6th Alexandra Lye
Judge: Blair Cooper
MSR
1st Marcus Range
2nd Ian MacPhail
3rd Grace Barnes
4th Brittany Crooks
5th Ailsa Wilson
6th Alex Evans
Judge: Sandy Reid
Jig
1st Grace Barnes
2nd Ian MacPhail
3rd Ailsa Wilson
4th Tyler Coleman
5th Nate Linsley
6th Alexandra Lye
Judge: John Sutherland
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Adi Moss-Sheth
2nd Jayne Ferlitsch
3rd Andrew Moore
4th Tim Riddle
5th Jacob Robertson
6th Val Gray
Judge: James Beaumont
2/4 March
1st Kevin Maloney
2nd Adi Moss-Sheth
3rd Andrew Moore
4th Jacob Robertson
5th Lawson Schubert
6th Jayne Ferlitsch
Judge: Hazel Osbourne
Strathspey & Reel
1st Jacob Takken
2nd Andrew Moore
3rd Adi Moss-Sheth
4th Jayne Ferlitsch
5th Jacob Robertson
6th Kevin Maloney
Judge: Derek Milloy
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Sean Underwood
2nd Gavin Calder
3rd Eden Svangtun
4th Gavin Syme
5th Elijah Levangie
6th Tim Riddle
Judge: Derek Milloy
Strathspey & Reel
1st Gavin Calder
2nd Keelan Allen
3rd Mairi Lister
4th Elijah Levangie
5th Heather Mcfarlane
6th Keira Maloney
Judge: Sandy Reid
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Maeve Ross
2nd Evan Markus
3rd Joe Williamson
4th Zachary Robertson
5th Shona Lister
6th Keefe McWilliams
Judge: James Beaumont
Slow Air
1st Maeve Ross
2nd Keefe McWilliams
3rd Zachary Robertson
4th Shona Lister
5th Austin Watts
6th Evan Markus
Judge: Angus MacPherson
Adult
2/4 March
1st Doug Gardner
2nd Cynthia Byrne
3rd Sean Maloney
4th Steve Barnes
Judge: Derek Milloy
Strathspey & Reel
1st Doug Gardner
2nd Steve Barnes
3rd Cynthia Byrne
4th Sean Maloney
Judge: Robert Menzies
Solo Drumming
Snare
Pacific Rim Championship
1st Blair Brown
2nd Cameron Lawson
3rd Eli Fugate
Judges: David Brown, Duncan Millar
Open
MSR
1st Blair Brown
2nd Cameron Lawson
3rd Eli Fugate
Judge: John Fisher
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Blair Brown
2nd Cameron Lawson
3rd Jake Mix
Judge: David Brown
Grade 1
MSR
1st Megan Millar
2nd Malcolm Fuller
3rd Sam Linsley
Judge: David Brown
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Megan Millar
2nd Mackenzie Wang
3rd Malcolm Fuller
Judge: Kyla MacNeil
Grade 2
MSR
1st Erin Allen
2nd Hope Barnes
Judge: John Fisher
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Erin Allen
Judge: Kyla MacNeil
Grade 3
2/4 March
1st Jayce Edetsberger
Judge: Kyla MacNeil
6/8 March
1st Jayce Edetsberger
Judge: John Fisher
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Gabriel Evans
2nd Sean Wilson
3rd Madeleine Ferrie
4th Taylor Esch
5th Aiden Huston
6th Samuel Lawler
Judge: John Fisher
6/8 March
1st Maiya Frick
2nd Aiden Huston
3rd Gabriel Evans
4th Reilly Svangtun
5th Taylor Esch
6th Madeleine Ferrie
Judge: Kyla MacNeil
Tenor
Open
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Mitchell Olding
Judge: Mackenzie Baranova
MSR
1st Mitchell Olding
Judge: Mackenzie Baranova
Intermediate
6/8 March
1st Cooper Hossack
Judge: Mackenzie Baranova
MSR
1st Lindsay MacGregor
Judge: Mackenzie Baranova
Beginner
Novice
2/4 March
1st Rowan Richdale
2nd Sienna Ferrell
3rd Sara Mihailoff
4th Cianna Starycki
5th Arthur Panagiotou
Judge: Mackenzie Baranova
6/8 March
1st Sienna Ferrell
2nd Cianna Starycki
3rd Rowan Richdale
4th Sara Mihailoff
5th Tessabell Sheldon
Judge: Mackenzie Baranova
NO COMMENTS YET