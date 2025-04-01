Angus D. wins the 2025 Donald MacLeod Memorial

Stornoway, Scotland—March 28, 2025—Angus D. MacColl was the overall winner of the 2025 Pipe-Major Donald MacLeod Memorial Invitational Solo Piping Competition, held once again at the Caladh Inn to an enthusiastic crowd.

MacColl took the overall prize, winning second and third prizes, while defending champion Alasdair Henderson won the MSR and Hornpipe & Jig and placed third in the Piobaireachd. The Hornpipe & Jig is not counted in the overall championship.

The annual event, which began in 1994, pays homage to the great MacLeod, a native of the Isle of Lewis, by requiring competitors to perform MacLeod’s compositions.

Piobaireachd

1st Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “Lament for John Morrison of Assynt House”

2nd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland, “Lament for John MacDonald, Inverness”

3rd Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh, “Lament for Duncan MacFadyen”

4th Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “A Son’s Salute to His Parents”

MSR

1st Alasdair Henderson, “Jim Christie of Wick,” “Donald MacLellan of Rothesay,” “Glentrium,” “The Caledonia Society of London,” “Sandy Cameron,” “Drumlithie”

2nd Angus D. MacColl

3rd Willie McCallum

4th Chris Armstrong, Glasgow

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Alasdair Henderson, “Dora Watt,” Donald McLennan’s Tuning Phrase”

2nd Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh

3rd Angus D. MacColl

4th Willie McCallum

Jamie Forrester of Haddington, Scotland, also competed.

There was also a Gaelic Air contest judged by the audience, which MacColl won. Competitors played an air as part of their tuning.

Murray Henderson, Dr. Angus MacDonald and John Wilson judged the other three events.