Donald MacLeod Memorial, Inveraray not on for 2021

Both the Donald MacLeod Memorial and Inveraray Games in Scotland were officially cancelled by their respective organizers, two of the biggest solo piping events on the Scottish calendar to be called off so far due to uncertainty and health concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.

The Donald MacLeod Memorial is normally held in Stornoway, Lewis, and organized by the Lewis & Harris Piping Society. The event had been scheduled for April. A “virtual all-star piping recital” is being planned instead.

“The Piping Society is in the process of planning a virtual P-M Donald MacLeod tribute concert,” said Dr. John Smith, chairman of the organization. “We have invited a selection of pipers – from our list of those who would ordinarily be considered for invitation to the competition – to submit a short video of themselves playing a selection of tunes, including some Donald MacLeod compositions.”

The 10-15 minute recordings will be broadcast via the society’s Facebook page on April 2nd.

“At least it will be something to try and compensate for the total deprivation of the long dark tunnel that we are currently in,” Smith added.

Organizers said that the Donald MacLeod Memorial will likely return on April 1, 2022.

Last year’s competition was originally postponed until November 2020 and moved to the National Piping Centre in Glasgow, but even that had to be cancelled.

Inveraray Games are the biggest solo piping competition outside of the major gatherings in Oban, Inverness and London, and one of the few Highland games in Scotland that attract many of the UK’s elite solo pipers.

Organizer James Beaton said that they are aiming for July 19, 2022, to be the date for the next Inveraray Games.

The 2020 Inveraray Games were cancelled on March 19th last year.

The Argyllshire Gathering and the Northern Meeting, the world’s two top solo piping competitions are still officially on for August 25-26 and September 2-3, respectively, this year.

The 2021 Uist & Barra Solo Piping Competition, normally held in March, was cancelled outright in late January of this year.

