MacDougall bullish at Inveraray

Inveraray, Scotland – July 16, 2019 – Held in the shadow of Inveraray Castle, the Inveraray Highland Games continues to thrive as one of the most organized and well governed events of the solo piping year, making it a preferred competition at a time when most of the smaller games continue to suffer from reduced entries. Weather was mostly sunny and warm with no rain.

Cameron MacDougall of Nigg, Scotland, won the top piobaireachd event. The Premier/A-Grade light music started at about 4 pm, and ultimately Dunoon, Scotland’s Alasdair Henderson took a first and a second in the light music, gaining the overall aggregate based on top-three placings. John Dew was the first winner of the Niall Iain MacLean trophy for overall in B-Grade events, and won also received the Dr. Lesley Craig kilt pin for winning the B-Grade piobaireachd.

Premier/A-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron MacDougall, “The Red Speckled Bull”

2nd Jamie Forrester, London, “The Battle of Bealach nam Brog”

3rd Sarah Muir, Glasgow, “The Old Men of the Shells” setting #1

4th Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”

5th Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland, “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”

6th Donald MacPhee, Alexandria, Scotland, “Beloved Scotland”

Judges: Patricia Henderson, John Wilson

March

1st Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland

2nd Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland

3rd Angus D. MacColl

4th Connor Sinclair

5th Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

6th Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland

Judges: Andrew Frater, Ian McLellan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alasdair Henderson

2nd Angus D. MacColl

3rd Ben Duncan

4th Angus J. MacColl

5th Sarah Muir

6th James MacKenzie, Inverness, Scotland

Judges: Walter Cowan, Jim Henderson

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st John Dew, Perth, Scotland, “The Battle of Strome”

2nd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh, “Lament for MacSwan of Roaig”

3rd Ashley McMichael, Belfast, “The Massacre of Glencoe”

4th Willie Rowe, Rata, New Zealand, “The Massacre of Glencoe”

5th Lachie Dick, Edinburgh, “Catherine’s Lament”

6th Jamie Elder, “The MacKays’ Banner”

Judges: Murray Henderson, Colin MacLellan

March

1st Callum Moffatt, Lockerbie, Scotland

2nd Calum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

3rd Greig Wilson, Cardenden, Scotland

4th John Dew

5th Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

6th Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland

Judges: Walter Cowan, Jim Henderson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ursa Beckford, Augusta, Maine

2nd Greig Wilson

3rd John Dew

4th Finlay Cameron, Fort William, Scotland

5th Ross Miller

6th Jonathon Simpson, Falkirk, Scotland

Judges: Andrew Frater, Ian McLellan

C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Andrew Hutton, Ontario

2nd Gwenael Dage, Brittany

3rd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

4th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

5th Fraser Allison / Brian Mulhearn, Ayr, Scotland (tied)

March

1st Fraser Allison

2nd Greig McAllister, Aberdeen

3rd Ryan Cupples Mendez, Belfast

4th Anna Smart, Auckland, New Zealand

5th Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland

6th Andrew Bova, Glasgow

Judges: Andrew Frater, Ian McLellan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Greig McAllister

2nd Ross Conner

3rd Fraser Allison

4th Brodie Watson-Massey

5th Rebecca Tierney, Strathaven, Scotland

6th Connor Jardine, Glasgow

Judges: Walter Cowan, Jim Henderson

