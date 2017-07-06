MacColl comes up big at Inveraray

Inveraray, Scotland – July 18, 2017 – The most significant outdoor solo piping competition in Scotland is the Inveraray Highland Games, a model of stewarding and organization and thus popular with competitors and judges alike. Weather was picture perfect on the grounds just outside of Inveraray Castle, the ancestral home of the Duke of Argyll. In early results, Angus MacColl Sr. was the overall winner of the top-tier events, and Connor Sinclair won both B-Grade light music contests. The B-Grade Piobaireachd was run in two heats to determine a final round. The competitions were not wrapped up until close to 7 pm.
Events adhered to Competing Pipers Association gradings and Solo Piping Judges Association, whose code of conduct states that adjudicators should not judge their pupils.
+ Carried: no judging pupils at big UK events
Premier & A-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Angus MacColl Sr., Benderloch, Scotland
2nd Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh
3rd Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland
4th Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland
5th Gordon McCready, Paisley, Scotland
6th Faye Henderson, Kirriemuir, Scotland
Judges: Iain MacFadyen, Malcolm McRae
1st Stuart Liddell
2nd Cameron Drummond
3rd Angus MacColl
4th Steven Leask
5th Alasdair Henderson
6th Roddy MacLeod
Judges: Andrew Frater, Ronnie McShannon
Strathspey & Reel
1st Angus MacColl
2nd Stuart Liddell
3rd Alasdair Henderson
4th Roddy MacLeod
5th Gordon McCready
6th Cameron Drummond
Judges: Walter Cowan, Iain MacLellan
B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Sarah Muir, Inveraray, Scotland
2nd Steven Leask, Glasgow
3rd Charles MacDonald, Inverness, Scotland
4th Mael Sicard-Cras, Glasgow
5th Jamie Elder
6th Andrew Hall, London
Judges: Ian Duncan, Patricia Henderson, Colin MacLellan, Stuart Shedden
March
1st Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland
2nd Callum Moffatt
3rd Ross Miller
4th Cameron MacDougall
5th Sandy Cameron
6th Caitlin MacDonald
Judges: Walter Cowan, Iain MacLellan
Strathspey & Reel
1st Connor Sinclair
2nd Callum Moffatt
3rd Callum Wynd
4th Matt Wilson
5th Ross Miller
6th Ed Gaul
Judges: Andrew Frater, Ronnie McShannon
C-Grade
March
1st John Dew
2nd Donald Stweart
3rd Raphael Mercier
4th Ciaren Ross
5th Gordon Barclay
6th Owen Muir
Judges: Andrew Frater, Ronnie McShannon
Strathspey & Reel
1st Owen Muir
2nd John Cameron
3rd John Dew
4th Ciaren Ross
5th Gordon Barclay
6th Eirann Lannetta MacKay
Judges: Walter Cowan, Iain MacLellan