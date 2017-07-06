MacColl comes up big at Inveraray

(Page 1 of 1)

Inveraray, Scotland – July 18, 2017 – The most significant outdoor solo piping competition in Scotland is the Inveraray Highland Games, a model of stewarding and organization and thus popular with competitors and judges alike. Weather was picture perfect on the grounds just outside of Inveraray Castle, the ancestral home of the Duke of Argyll. In early results, Angus MacColl Sr. was the overall winner of the top-tier events, and Connor Sinclair won both B-Grade light music contests. The B-Grade Piobaireachd was run in two heats to determine a final round. The competitions were not wrapped up until close to 7 pm.

Events adhered to Competing Pipers Association gradings and Solo Piping Judges Association, whose code of conduct states that adjudicators should not judge their pupils.

+ Carried: no judging pupils at big UK events

Premier & A-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Angus MacColl Sr., Benderloch, Scotland

2nd Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh

3rd Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland

4th Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland

5th Gordon McCready, Paisley, Scotland

6th Faye Henderson, Kirriemuir, Scotland

Judges: Iain MacFadyen, Malcolm McRae

1st Stuart Liddell2nd Cameron Drummond3rd Angus MacColl4th Steven Leask5th Alasdair Henderson6th Roddy MacLeodJudges: Andrew Frater, Ronnie McShannon

Strathspey & Reel

1st Angus MacColl

2nd Stuart Liddell

3rd Alasdair Henderson

4th Roddy MacLeod

5th Gordon McCready

6th Cameron Drummond

Judges: Walter Cowan, Iain MacLellan

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Sarah Muir, Inveraray, Scotland

2nd Steven Leask, Glasgow

3rd Charles MacDonald, Inverness, Scotland

4th Mael Sicard-Cras, Glasgow

5th Jamie Elder

6th Andrew Hall, London

Judges: Ian Duncan, Patricia Henderson, Colin MacLellan, Stuart Shedden

March

1st Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

2nd Callum Moffatt

3rd Ross Miller

4th Cameron MacDougall

5th Sandy Cameron

6th Caitlin MacDonald

Judges: Walter Cowan, Iain MacLellan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Connor Sinclair

2nd Callum Moffatt

3rd Callum Wynd

4th Matt Wilson

5th Ross Miller

6th Ed Gaul

Judges: Andrew Frater, Ronnie McShannon

C-Grade

March

1st John Dew

2nd Donald Stweart

3rd Raphael Mercier

4th Ciaren Ross

5th Gordon Barclay

6th Owen Muir

Judges: Andrew Frater, Ronnie McShannon

Strathspey & Reel

1st Owen Muir

2nd John Cameron

3rd John Dew

4th Ciaren Ross

5th Gordon Barclay

6th Eirann Lannetta MacKay

Judges: Walter Cowan, Iain MacLellan

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]