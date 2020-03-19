Inveraray games among outdoor UK solo piping events to cancel

Compared with large and closely-packed pipe band events, the Scottish Highland games that offer only solo piping competitions seem fairly flexible and spread-out affairs, but the Inveraray Highland Games is among the first big solo events cancel.

The July 21st competition has become one of the more significant competitions on the Scottish solo scene, exceeded by or even matching only the Argyllshire Gathering at Oban and the Northern Meeting at Inverness in terms of quality of stewarding, organization and judging.

Piping convenor James Beaton said that the event will not be held in 2020, and only that, “We hope to be back in 2021.”

He added that they will provide refunds for any pipers who have already entered and paid.

Many smaller Scottish games scheduled for early in the season have cancelled. It is hoped that the Scottish games circuit will be able to withstand the COVID-19 crisis, but often they hang on by a financial thread at the best of times.

In addition to organization and management, the Inveraray games are popular with soloists because they adhere to Competing Pipers Association gradings and hire only judges who are members of the Solo Piping Judges Association, and follow each organization’s stringent policies prohibiting teachers from judging pupils.

