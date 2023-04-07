Donald MacLeod Memorial goes to Callum Beaumont

Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, Scotland – April 7, 2023 – The 2023 Pipe-Major Donald MacLeod Memorial Invitational Solo Piping Competition was won by Callum Beaumont of St. Andrews, Scotland, taking both the Piobaireachd and the March, Strathspey & Reel events (which decide the overall prize), and a third in the Hornpipe & Jig.

The competition celebrates the music of MacLeod, a native of Lewis, and is put on by the Lewis & Harris Piping Society. The event was held at the Caladh Inn.

The senior pipers will performed one of the 27 piobaireachds composed by Donald MacLeod. In the MSR, they played two of each domain with one tune in each genre being a MacLeod tune. They could play whatever they liked in the Hornpipe & Jig.

Piobaireachd

1st Callum Beaumont

2nd James Duncan MacKenzie, Lewis, Scotland

3rd Glenn Brown, Glasgow

4th Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

MSR

1st Callum Beaumont

2nd James Duncan MacKenzie

3rd Angus MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

4th Finlay Johnstone, Glasgow

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Angus MacColl

2nd Willie McCallum

3rd Callum Beaumont

4th James Duncan MacKenzie

Also competing: Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland, and Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland.

Murray Henderson, Colin MacLellan and Willie Morrison judged all of the events. MacLellan stepped in for Iain MacFadyen, who had to withdraw.