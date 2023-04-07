Donald MacLeod Memorial goes to Callum Beaumont
Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, Scotland – April 7, 2023 – The 2023 Pipe-Major Donald MacLeod Memorial Invitational Solo Piping Competition was won by Callum Beaumont of St. Andrews, Scotland, taking both the Piobaireachd and the March, Strathspey & Reel events (which decide the overall prize), and a third in the Hornpipe & Jig.
The competition celebrates the music of MacLeod, a native of Lewis, and is put on by the Lewis & Harris Piping Society. The event was held at the Caladh Inn.
The senior pipers will performed one of the 27 piobaireachds composed by Donald MacLeod. In the MSR, they played two of each domain with one tune in each genre being a MacLeod tune. They could play whatever they liked in the Hornpipe & Jig.
Piobaireachd
1st Callum Beaumont
2nd James Duncan MacKenzie, Lewis, Scotland
3rd Glenn Brown, Glasgow
4th Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland
MSR
1st Callum Beaumont
2nd James Duncan MacKenzie
3rd Angus MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
4th Finlay Johnstone, Glasgow
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Angus MacColl
2nd Willie McCallum
3rd Callum Beaumont
4th James Duncan MacKenzie
Also competing: Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland, and Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland.
Murray Henderson, Colin MacLellan and Willie Morrison judged all of the events. MacLellan stepped in for Iain MacFadyen, who had to withdraw.
NO COMMENTS YET