Alasdair Henderson wins P-M Donald MacLeod Memorial Invitational

Stornoway, Lewis, Scotland – April 5, 2024 – The 28th annual Pipe-Major Donald Macleod MBE Memorial Invitational Solo Piping Competition was won by Alasdair Henderson of Glasgow. Henderson’s win in the Piobaireachd event broke an aggregate tie with Glasgow’s Finlay Johnston. The Hornpipe & Jig result did not count towards the aggregate prize.

Piobaireachd

1st Alasdair Henderson, “Lament for John Morrison of Assynt House”

2nd Callum Beaumont, St. Andrew’s, Scotland

3rd Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland

4th Finlay Johnston

March, Strathspey & Reel

1st Finlay Johnston, “Duncan MacColl,” “Major Manson at Clachantrushal,” “Susan MacLeod,” “The Piper’s Bonnet,” “Fiona MacLeod,” “The Sheepwife”

2nd Angus MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

3rd Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow

4th Alasdair Henderson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Stuart Liddell, “Raigmore,” “The Canister”

2nd Callum Beaumont

3rd Angus MacColl

4th Roddy MacLeod

Also competing: James Duncan MacKenzie, Lewis, and Innes Smith, Bridge of Allan, Scotland.

The Junior competition for pipers younger than 18 was won by Eilidh MacDonald of Tarbert, Harris, Scotland, who competed against Isabel Beaton, Innes Begg, Mairead Gailbriath, Ruairidh MacDonald, Seumas Mackay, Micheal MacLellan and Charlie Shirkie.

New to the senior contest was a Slow Air event judged by the audience. James Duncan MacKenzie was the “runaway winner.” Each piper played a slow air as part of their tuning for the Piobaireachd event.

“I’m very, very pleased,” Alasdair Henderson said in a statement. “It’s a great field of players. I know all these guys fairly well as friends and I know how good they are. It was nice to come back to the room afterwards and feel quite happy and pleased with the way I’d played. The results come after that, just being happy with what you did.”

The Friday included a performance by Stuart Liddell on a set of pipes dating back to the mid-19th century, which was once owned by John Morrison of Assynt House. Tabby Angier, the instrument’s owner, brought the pipes to the event.

The Lewis & Harris Piping Society puts on the competition, paying homage to Lewis native Donald MacLeod. Competitors have to perform music composed by MacLeod.

Ian Duncan, Murray Henderson, and Rhona Lightfoot judged all of the events, and John Wilson emceed throughout the day.