Craig Sked wins top prizes at Australia’s Victorian Solo Piping Championships

Melbourne – July 8, 2023 – Queensland’s Craig Sked won both the Australian Gold Medal Piobaireachd and the overall A -Grade Victorian Championship in a tightly contested solo piping competition held at the Presbyterian Ladies’ College. William Mullighan of South Australia won the overall B-Grade Victorian Champion prize and Silver Medal piobaireachd, Jessie Sun, Victoria, took the Bronze medal for piobaireachd, and Michael Zhang, Victoria, won the overall C-Grade Victorian Champion prize.

The competition attracted more than 50 competitors across all grades, with prizes exceeding AUD$7,500, including $3,500 in prize money.

On Friday, July 7th, the Victoria Victoria Pipers Association held a recital featuring Stuart Easton and VPA pipers Jack Watson and Liam Nicolson.

Australian Gold Medal Piobaireachd (A-Grade)

1st Craig Sked, “The King’s Taxes”

2nd Jonathan Quay, Vtoctoria, “Mackintosh of Borlum’s Salute”

3rd Josh Chandler, Victoria, “Lament for the Only Son”

Judges: Ross Campbell, Stuart Easton

Australian Silver Medal Piobaireachd (B-Grade)

1st William Mullighan

2nd Matt Gervasoni, Victoria

3rd Jack Watson, Victoria

Judges: Ross Campbell, Stuart Easton

Australian Bronze Medal Piobaireachd (C-Grade)

1st Jessie Sun

2nd Henry Carls, Tasmania

3rd Zachary Murphy, New South Wales

Judge: Fiona Manson

D-Grade Piobaireachd

1st Jonny Coe, New South Wales

2nd Stephanie Scott, Victoria

3rd Mike Taylor, Victoria

Judge: Matt Fraser

Novice Piobaireachd

1st Magnus McRae, Victoria

2nd Callum Fisher, Victoria

3rd Neve Harris, New South Wales

Judge: Fiona Manson

A-Grade overall

1st Craig Sked

2nd Jonathan Quay

3rd Josh Chandler, Victoria

Judges: Ross Campbell, Stuart Easton

B-Grade overall

1st William Mullighan

2nd Jack Watson, Victoria

3rd Matt Gervasoni, Victoria

Judges: Andrew Roach, Craig Sked

C-Grade overall

1st Michael Zhang

2nd Jessie Sun, Victoria

3rd Jess Jeffery, Victoria

Judges: Matt Fraser, Mark Saul

D-Grade overall

1st Jonny Coe, New South Wales

2nd Stephanie Scott, Victoria

3rd Mike Taylor, Victoria

Judges: Craig Sked, Mark Saul

Novice overall

1st Callum Fisher, Victoria

2nd Zachary Stamoulis, Victoria

3rd Neve Harris, New South Wales

Judges: Cam Ely, Ian Lyons