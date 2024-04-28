Lyons roars back at Haileybury to start Victorian Pipers’ Association solo season
Keysborough, Victoria, Australia – April 28, 2024 – The first competition of the Victorian Pipers’ Association (VPA) solo season was held at Haileybury College where 37 competitors took part across all grades. Ian Lyons of Melbourne made a strong return to solo competition by winning the A-Grade Piobaireachd and Hornpipe & Jig.
The VPA season comprises five competitions from April to July, concluding with the Victorian Championships on July 27th. Three metropolitan and three regional contests cater to pipers in the large state’s urban and rural areas. The results go into an aggregate table, and the winners are then awarded a Piper of the Year quaich in each grade.
A Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Ian Lyons
2nd Struan Thorpe
3rd Jonathan Quay
4th Josh Chandler
5th Simon Gibson
Judge: Martin Frewen
2/4 March
1st Struan Thorpe
2nd Jack Watson
3rd Jonathan Quay
4th Josh Chandler
5th Ian Lyons
Judge: Matt Fraser
Strathspey & Reel
1st Jack Watson
2nd Struan Thorpe
3rd Josh Chandler
4th Ian Lyons
5th Jonathan Quay
Judge: Martin Frewen
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Ian Lyons
2nd Jonathan Quay
3rd Jack Watson
4th Josh Chandler
Judge: Simon Blackshaw
B Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Michael Zhang
2nd Robert Wilkinson
3rd John Cutler
4th Campbell Wilson (Aus)
Judge: Martin Frewen
March
1st Cameron Ely
2nd Simon Gibson
3rd Campbell Wilson
4th Michael Zhang
5th Robert Wilkinson
Judge: Matt Fraser
Strathspey & Reel
1st Cameron Ely
2nd Michael Zhang
3rd Simon Gibson
Judge: Katherine Belcher
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Simon Gibson
2nd Michael Zhang
3rd Cameron Ely
4th Campbell Wilson
Judge: Simon Blackshaw
C-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Jasmine Hofen
2nd Lyn Vanos
3rd Finlay Parsons
Judge: Martin Frewen
March
1st Finlay Parsons
2nd Jessie Sun
3rd Jess Jeffrey
4th Jasmine Hofen
5th Stephanie Scott
Judge: Matt Fraser
Strathspey & Reel
1st Jessie Sun
2nd Jasmine Hofen
3rd Stephanie Scott
4th Jess Jeffrey
5th John Cutler
Judge: Katherine Belcher
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jessie Sun
2nd Jess Jeffrey
3rd Finlay Parsons
4th Jasmine Hofen
5th Stephanie Scott
Judge: Simon Blackshaw
