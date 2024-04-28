Lyons roars back at Haileybury to start Victorian Pipers’ Association solo season

Keysborough, Victoria, Australia – April 28, 2024 – The first competition of the Victorian Pipers’ Association (VPA) solo season was held at Haileybury College where 37 competitors took part across all grades. Ian Lyons of Melbourne made a strong return to solo competition by winning the A-Grade Piobaireachd and Hornpipe & Jig.

The VPA season comprises five competitions from April to July, concluding with the Victorian Championships on July 27th. Three metropolitan and three regional contests cater to pipers in the large state’s urban and rural areas. The results go into an aggregate table, and the winners are then awarded a Piper of the Year quaich in each grade.

A Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Ian Lyons

2nd Struan Thorpe

3rd Jonathan Quay

4th Josh Chandler

5th Simon Gibson

Judge: Martin Frewen

2/4 March

1st Struan Thorpe

2nd Jack Watson

3rd Jonathan Quay

4th Josh Chandler

5th Ian Lyons

Judge: Matt Fraser

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jack Watson

2nd Struan Thorpe

3rd Josh Chandler

4th Ian Lyons

5th Jonathan Quay

Judge: Martin Frewen

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ian Lyons

2nd Jonathan Quay

3rd Jack Watson

4th Josh Chandler

Judge: Simon Blackshaw

B Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Michael Zhang

2nd Robert Wilkinson

3rd John Cutler

4th Campbell Wilson (Aus)

Judge: Martin Frewen

March

1st Cameron Ely

2nd Simon Gibson

3rd Campbell Wilson

4th Michael Zhang

5th Robert Wilkinson

Judge: Matt Fraser

Strathspey & Reel

1st Cameron Ely

2nd Michael Zhang

3rd Simon Gibson

Judge: Katherine Belcher

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Simon Gibson

2nd Michael Zhang

3rd Cameron Ely

4th Campbell Wilson

Judge: Simon Blackshaw

C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Jasmine Hofen

2nd Lyn Vanos

3rd Finlay Parsons

Judge: Martin Frewen

March

1st Finlay Parsons

2nd Jessie Sun

3rd Jess Jeffrey

4th Jasmine Hofen

5th Stephanie Scott

Judge: Matt Fraser

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jessie Sun

2nd Jasmine Hofen

3rd Stephanie Scott

4th Jess Jeffrey

5th John Cutler

Judge: Katherine Belcher

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jessie Sun

2nd Jess Jeffrey

3rd Finlay Parsons

4th Jasmine Hofen

5th Stephanie Scott

Judge: Simon Blackshaw