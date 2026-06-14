Quay, Stewart, Tran, McKittrick take the trophies at VPA Haileybury solo piping

Melbourne, Australia – June 13, 2026 – Jono Quay of Melbourne continued his solo piping hot streak with an overall win of the A-Grade events at Haileybury College, the third of five annual Victorian Pipers’ Association contests.

Tayla Eagle was the aggregate B-Grade winner, and Michael Stewart, Dylan Tran, and Fergus McKittrick won the overall C-Grade, D-Grade and Juvenile trophies, respectively.

A total of 45 competitors competed across the five categories. The contest was sponsored by Celtic Affairs Pipe Band Supplies and McCallum Bagpipes.

A-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Josh Chandler, “Nameless – Hiharin dro o dro”

2nd Cam Ely, “Beloved Scotland”

3rd Jono Quay, “The MacDonalds Are Simple”

Judge: Neil Walker

2/4 March

1st Jono Quay

2nd Tayla Eagle

3rd Josh Chandler

Judges: Mark Saul, John Young

Strathspey & Reel

1st Tayla Eagle

2nd Jono Quay

3rd Josh Chandler

Judges: Mark Saul, John Young

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jono Quay

2nd Josh Chandler

3rd Dan Whelan

Judge: Mark Saul

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Dan Whelan, “The Marquis of Argyll’s Salute”

2nd Michael Stewart, “Farewell to the Laird of Islay”

3rd Stephanie Scott, “The Marquis of Argyll’s Salute”

Judge: Neil Walker

2/4 March

1st Tayla Eagle

2nd Campbell Wilson

3rd Cam Ely

Judges: Mark Saul, John Young

Strathspey & Reel

1st Tayla Eagle

2nd Campbell Wilson

3rd Cam Ely

Judges: Mark Saul, John Young

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Tayla Eagle

2nd Campbell Wilson

3rd Matt Gervasoni

Judge: John Young

C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Mike Taylor, “Glengarry’s Lament”

2nd Sachindri Rathnayake, “Too long in this Condition”

3rd Ferghus Meaghan, “The Little Spree”

Judge: Neil Walker

2/4 March

1st Mike Stewart

2nd Finley Parsons

3rd Charlie Schaefer

Judges: Mark Saul, Matt Gervasoni

Strathspey & Reel

1st Mike Stewart

2nd Finley Parsons

3rd Charlie Schaefer

Judges: Mark Saul, Matt Gervasoni

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Michael Stewart

2nd Finley Parsons

3rd Charlie Schaefer

Judge: Dan Whelan

D-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Isabella Lau

2nd Jeanae Bao

3rd Sachindri Rathnayake

Judge: Cam Ely

2/4 March

1st Emmanuel Gioutlou

2nd Dylan Tran

3rd Morgan Nguyen

Judges: Mark Saul, Michael Stewart

Strathspey & Reel

1st Morgan Nguyen

2nd Emmanuel Gioutlou

3rd Dylan Tran

Judges: Mark Saul, Michael Stewart

Novice

Piobaireachd

1st Edria Yang

2nd Maisie Nield

3rd Fergus McKittrick

Judge: Neil Walker

2/4 March

1st Fergus McKittrick

2nd Weston Carey

3rd Lee Pule-Leech

Judge: Dan Whelan

Slow Air

1st Maisie Nield

2nd Lee Pule-Leech

3rd Fergus McKittrick

Judge: Matt Gervasoni