Results
June 14, 2026

Quay, Stewart, Tran, McKittrick take the trophies at VPA Haileybury solo piping

Melbourne, Australia – June 13, 2026 – Jono Quay of Melbourne continued his solo piping hot streak with an overall win of the A-Grade events at Haileybury College, the third of five annual Victorian Pipers’ Association contests.

Tayla Eagle was the aggregate B-Grade winner, and Michael Stewart, Dylan Tran, and Fergus McKittrick won the overall C-Grade, D-Grade and Juvenile trophies, respectively.

A total of 45 competitors competed across the five categories. The contest was sponsored by Celtic Affairs Pipe Band Supplies and McCallum Bagpipes.

A-Grade winners (L-R): Tayla Eagle, Josh Chandler, Jono Quay

A-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Josh Chandler, “Nameless – Hiharin dro o dro”
2nd Cam Ely, “Beloved Scotland”
3rd Jono Quay, “The MacDonalds Are Simple”
Judge: Neil Walker

2/4 March
1st Jono Quay
2nd Tayla Eagle
3rd Josh Chandler
Judges: Mark Saul, John Young

Strathspey & Reel
1st Tayla Eagle
2nd Jono Quay
3rd Josh Chandler
Judges: Mark Saul, John Young

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jono Quay
2nd Josh Chandler
3rd Dan Whelan
Judge: Mark Saul

B-Grade winners Dan Whelan (left), Tayla Eagle and VPA President Jono Quay

B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Dan Whelan, “The Marquis of Argyll’s Salute”
2nd Michael Stewart, “Farewell to the Laird of Islay”
3rd Stephanie Scott, “The Marquis of Argyll’s Salute”
Judge: Neil Walker

2/4 March
1st Tayla Eagle
2nd Campbell Wilson
3rd Cam Ely
Judges: Mark Saul, John Young

Strathspey & Reel
1st Tayla Eagle
2nd Campbell Wilson
3rd Cam Ely
Judges: Mark Saul, John Young

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Tayla Eagle
2nd Campbell Wilson
3rd Matt Gervasoni
Judge: John Young

C- Grade winners

C-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Mike Taylor, “Glengarry’s Lament”
2nd Sachindri Rathnayake, “Too long in this Condition”
3rd Ferghus Meaghan, “The Little Spree”
Judge: Neil Walker

2/4 March
1st Mike Stewart
2nd Finley Parsons
3rd Charlie Schaefer
Judges: Mark Saul, Matt Gervasoni

Strathspey & Reel
1st Mike Stewart
2nd Finley Parsons
3rd Charlie Schaefer
Judges: Mark Saul, Matt Gervasoni

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Michael Stewart
2nd Finley Parsons
3rd Charlie Schaefer
Judge: Dan Whelan

D-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Isabella Lau
2nd Jeanae Bao
3rd Sachindri Rathnayake
Judge: Cam Ely

2/4 March
1st Emmanuel Gioutlou
2nd Dylan Tran
3rd Morgan Nguyen
Judges: Mark Saul, Michael Stewart

Strathspey & Reel
1st Morgan Nguyen
2nd Emmanuel Gioutlou
3rd Dylan Tran
Judges: Mark Saul, Michael Stewart

Novice
Piobaireachd
1st Edria Yang
2nd Maisie Nield
3rd Fergus McKittrick
Judge: Neil Walker

2/4 March
1st Fergus McKittrick
2nd Weston Carey
3rd Lee Pule-Leech
Judge: Dan Whelan

Slow Air
1st Maisie Nield
2nd Lee Pule-Leech
3rd Fergus McKittrick
Judge: Matt Gervasoni

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Features
June 12, 2026
A solution to the problem of teachers judging pupils
Subscribers
June 11, 2026
John Elliott: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 5
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?