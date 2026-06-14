Quay, Stewart, Tran, McKittrick take the trophies at VPA Haileybury solo piping
Melbourne, Australia – June 13, 2026 – Jono Quay of Melbourne continued his solo piping hot streak with an overall win of the A-Grade events at Haileybury College, the third of five annual Victorian Pipers’ Association contests.
Tayla Eagle was the aggregate B-Grade winner, and Michael Stewart, Dylan Tran, and Fergus McKittrick won the overall C-Grade, D-Grade and Juvenile trophies, respectively.
A total of 45 competitors competed across the five categories. The contest was sponsored by Celtic Affairs Pipe Band Supplies and McCallum Bagpipes.
A-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Josh Chandler, “Nameless – Hiharin dro o dro”
2nd Cam Ely, “Beloved Scotland”
3rd Jono Quay, “The MacDonalds Are Simple”
Judge: Neil Walker
2/4 March
1st Jono Quay
2nd Tayla Eagle
3rd Josh Chandler
Judges: Mark Saul, John Young
Strathspey & Reel
1st Tayla Eagle
2nd Jono Quay
3rd Josh Chandler
Judges: Mark Saul, John Young
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jono Quay
2nd Josh Chandler
3rd Dan Whelan
Judge: Mark Saul
B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Dan Whelan, “The Marquis of Argyll’s Salute”
2nd Michael Stewart, “Farewell to the Laird of Islay”
3rd Stephanie Scott, “The Marquis of Argyll’s Salute”
Judge: Neil Walker
2/4 March
1st Tayla Eagle
2nd Campbell Wilson
3rd Cam Ely
Judges: Mark Saul, John Young
Strathspey & Reel
1st Tayla Eagle
2nd Campbell Wilson
3rd Cam Ely
Judges: Mark Saul, John Young
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Tayla Eagle
2nd Campbell Wilson
3rd Matt Gervasoni
Judge: John Young
C-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Mike Taylor, “Glengarry’s Lament”
2nd Sachindri Rathnayake, “Too long in this Condition”
3rd Ferghus Meaghan, “The Little Spree”
Judge: Neil Walker
2/4 March
1st Mike Stewart
2nd Finley Parsons
3rd Charlie Schaefer
Judges: Mark Saul, Matt Gervasoni
Strathspey & Reel
1st Mike Stewart
2nd Finley Parsons
3rd Charlie Schaefer
Judges: Mark Saul, Matt Gervasoni
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Michael Stewart
2nd Finley Parsons
3rd Charlie Schaefer
Judge: Dan Whelan
D-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Isabella Lau
2nd Jeanae Bao
3rd Sachindri Rathnayake
Judge: Cam Ely
2/4 March
1st Emmanuel Gioutlou
2nd Dylan Tran
3rd Morgan Nguyen
Judges: Mark Saul, Michael Stewart
Strathspey & Reel
1st Morgan Nguyen
2nd Emmanuel Gioutlou
3rd Dylan Tran
Judges: Mark Saul, Michael Stewart
Novice
Piobaireachd
1st Edria Yang
2nd Maisie Nield
3rd Fergus McKittrick
Judge: Neil Walker
2/4 March
1st Fergus McKittrick
2nd Weston Carey
3rd Lee Pule-Leech
Judge: Dan Whelan
Slow Air
1st Maisie Nield
2nd Lee Pule-Leech
3rd Fergus McKittrick
Judge: Matt Gervasoni
NO COMMENTS YET